DJI's beginner 4K drone bargain returns for Boxing Day at its lowest price yet

If you’ve been holding out for a great DJI drone deal, today might be your moment. After seeing its lowest-ever price on Black Friday, this easy-to-fly 4K camera drone from DJI is now dropping back to record-low levels for Boxing Day shoppers, but it won’t stick around long.

This lightweight model has become one of DJI’s most popular entry-level drones thanks to its blend of simplicity, solid build quality and crisp video capture. It’s ideal for first-time pilots, travel footage, family trips and social-ready aerial clips without the complexity (or cost) of more advanced models.

Save £54 DJI Mini 4K: was £269 now £215 at Amazon DJI’s beginner-friendly Mini 4K is back at its Boxing Day low price, packing stabilised 4K video, sub-249g portability, simple controls and reassuring safety features. An easy, affordable way to start flying and capture smooth aerial footage without fuss for beginners.

Beyond the bargain price, this DJI Mini 4K deal is attractive because the drone’s feature set punches well above its budget tier. It uses a 1/2.3-inch CMOS sensor paired with a 3-axis gimbal to shoot crisp 4K video at up to 30 fps and 12 MP stills, giving you sharp, stable footage without shaking or blur even in breezier conditions.

Despite its compact size, this model boasts some capabilities usually found on pricier drones. A 31-minute maximum flight time per battery gives you plenty of airtime to frame shots or explore new angles, and the lightweight design, weighing under 249 g, means it skirts registration rules in many regions.

For connectivity, DJI’s OcuSync 2.0 video transmission lets you stream live HD footage back to your controller from up to around 10 km away in ideal conditions, with solid resistance to signal interference.

The drone also includes handy automated flight features like one-tap takeoff and landing, GPS-assisted hover and a Return to Home function, so it’s easier to keep flights under control while you focus on the shot.