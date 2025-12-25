DJI's beginner 4K drone bargain returns for Boxing Day at its lowest price yet
Perfect first drone crashes back down to Black Friday pricing for Christmas
If you’ve been holding out for a great DJI drone deal, today might be your moment. After seeing its lowest-ever price on Black Friday, this easy-to-fly 4K camera drone from DJI is now dropping back to record-low levels for Boxing Day shoppers, but it won’t stick around long.
This lightweight model has become one of DJI’s most popular entry-level drones thanks to its blend of simplicity, solid build quality and crisp video capture. It’s ideal for first-time pilots, travel footage, family trips and social-ready aerial clips without the complexity (or cost) of more advanced models.
DJI’s beginner-friendly Mini 4K is back at its Boxing Day low price, packing stabilised 4K video, sub-249g portability, simple controls and reassuring safety features. An easy, affordable way to start flying and capture smooth aerial footage without fuss for beginners.
Beyond the bargain price, this DJI Mini 4K deal is attractive because the drone’s feature set punches well above its budget tier. It uses a 1/2.3-inch CMOS sensor paired with a 3-axis gimbal to shoot crisp 4K video at up to 30 fps and 12 MP stills, giving you sharp, stable footage without shaking or blur even in breezier conditions.
Despite its compact size, this model boasts some capabilities usually found on pricier drones. A 31-minute maximum flight time per battery gives you plenty of airtime to frame shots or explore new angles, and the lightweight design, weighing under 249 g, means it skirts registration rules in many regions.
For connectivity, DJI’s OcuSync 2.0 video transmission lets you stream live HD footage back to your controller from up to around 10 km away in ideal conditions, with solid resistance to signal interference.
The drone also includes handy automated flight features like one-tap takeoff and landing, GPS-assisted hover and a Return to Home function, so it’s easier to keep flights under control while you focus on the shot.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.