Best Boxing Day DJI drone sales – experts select the best buys in the sale

Should you buy a new DJI this Boxing Day? Yes, you should.

Boxing Day might be all about leftover turkey sandwiches and half-price chocolate, but DJI clearly didn’t get the memo, because some of the year’s best drone deals have quietly landed today.

From pocketable beginner drones to pro-grade flying cameras, there are genuinely brilliant savings across the lineup, and a few of them match (or beat) Black Friday prices.

If you’ve been tempted to finally take to the skies, this is a golden moment. Entry-level models like the Mini 4K and the super-cute DJI Neo make it incredibly easy to get started, packing stabilised video, simple controls and lightweight builds that slip straight into a jacket pocket.

The best part: these aren’t dusty clearance leftovers. These are current, widely loved DJI drones with meaningful discounts. Below, we’ve handpicked the standout Boxing Day DJI deals worth grabbing before they disappear. Let’s dive in.

Best Boxing Day drone sales

DJI Mini 4K
Save £54
DJI Mini 4K: was £269 now £215 at Amazon
DJI’s beginner-friendly Mini 4K is back at its Boxing Day low price, packing stabilised 4K video, sub-249g portability, simple controls and reassuring safety features. An easy, affordable way to start flying and capture smooth aerial footage without fuss for beginners.

DJI Neo
Save £44
DJI Neo: was £169 now £125 at Amazon
The DJI Neo is a tiny, beginner-friendly drone that packs smooth, stabilised video, clever auto flight modes and simple controls into a pocketable frame. Light, fast to launch and fun to fly, it’s built for carefree aerial photos and clips.

DJI Avata 2 Fly More Combo (3 Batteries)
Save £160
DJI Avata 2 Fly More Combo (3 Batteries): was £1,049 now £889 at Clifton Cameras
The DJI Avata 2 is a standout FPV drone, offering exceptional ease of use, intuitive controls, and thrilling flight experiences. Grab it at its lowest price ever on Clifton Cameras now!

DJI Avata 2 (Drone only)
Save £65
DJI Avata 2 (Drone only): was £429 now £364 at DJI (US & CA)
If you ever wanted to try FPV flying, this is the deal you've been waiting for. Save £65 at DJI on what many consider to be the best FPV drone!

DJI DJI Mini 4 Pro Drone Fly More Combo with RC 2 Controller
Save £280
DJI DJI Mini 4 Pro Drone Fly More Combo with RC 2 Controller: was £979 now £699 at Currys
The Mini 4 Pro is a great-value drone that's small enough to fit in a handbag and capable of shooting sensational 4k video and amazingly sharp 48MP images. Grab this best-selling bundle while it's on offer!

DJI Mavic 3 Pro Fly More Drone Combo
Save £345
DJI Mavic 3 Pro Fly More Drone Combo: was £2,299 now £1,954 at Argos
The DJI Mavic 3 Pro Fly More Combo with DJI RC features a Hasselblad camera for stunning 20MP photos and 5.1K video, 46-minute flight time, omnidirectional obstacle sensing, advanced shooting modes, and includes extra batteries, propellers, and a carrying bag. Now £345 cheaper at Argos!

