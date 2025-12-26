Best Boxing Day DJI drone sales – experts select the best buys in the sale

Boxing Day might be all about leftover turkey sandwiches and half-price chocolate, but DJI clearly didn’t get the memo, because some of the year’s best drone deals have quietly landed today.

From pocketable beginner drones to pro-grade flying cameras, there are genuinely brilliant savings across the lineup, and a few of them match (or beat) Black Friday prices.

If you’ve been tempted to finally take to the skies, this is a golden moment. Entry-level models like the Mini 4K and the super-cute DJI Neo make it incredibly easy to get started, packing stabilised video, simple controls and lightweight builds that slip straight into a jacket pocket.

At the other end of the scale, serious creators can score chunky discounts on flagship bundles, including FPV thrills with the Avata 2 and premium aerial filmmaking with the Mavic 3 Pro.

The best part: these aren’t dusty clearance leftovers. These are current, widely loved DJI drones with meaningful discounts. Below, we’ve handpicked the standout Boxing Day DJI deals worth grabbing before they disappear. Let’s dive in.

Best Boxing Day drone sales

Save £54 DJI Mini 4K: was £269 now £215 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ DJI’s beginner-friendly Mini 4K is back at its Boxing Day low price, packing stabilised 4K video, sub-249g portability, simple controls and reassuring safety features. An easy, affordable way to start flying and capture smooth aerial footage without fuss for beginners.

Save £44 DJI Neo: was £169 now £125 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The DJI Neo is a tiny, beginner-friendly drone that packs smooth, stabilised video, clever auto flight modes and simple controls into a pocketable frame. Light, fast to launch and fun to fly, it’s built for carefree aerial photos and clips.