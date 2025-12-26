Best Boxing Day DJI drone sales – experts select the best buys in the sale
Should you buy a new DJI this Boxing Day? Yes, you should.
Boxing Day might be all about leftover turkey sandwiches and half-price chocolate, but DJI clearly didn’t get the memo, because some of the year’s best drone deals have quietly landed today.
From pocketable beginner drones to pro-grade flying cameras, there are genuinely brilliant savings across the lineup, and a few of them match (or beat) Black Friday prices.
If you’ve been tempted to finally take to the skies, this is a golden moment. Entry-level models like the Mini 4K and the super-cute DJI Neo make it incredibly easy to get started, packing stabilised video, simple controls and lightweight builds that slip straight into a jacket pocket.
At the other end of the scale, serious creators can score chunky discounts on flagship bundles, including FPV thrills with the Avata 2 and premium aerial filmmaking with the Mavic 3 Pro.
The best part: these aren’t dusty clearance leftovers. These are current, widely loved DJI drones with meaningful discounts. Below, we’ve handpicked the standout Boxing Day DJI deals worth grabbing before they disappear. Let’s dive in.
Best Boxing Day drone sales
- Amazon: up to 45% off on DJI and toy drones
- DJI: Mini 4K and Neo up to 25% off
- Drone Safe Store: deals on DJI accessories
- Currys: up to £280 off Mini 4 Pro and more
- Clifton Cameras: save £160 on the Avata 2 Fly More Combo
- Argos: money off Neo Fly More Combo, Mavic 3 Pro and more
DJI’s beginner-friendly Mini 4K is back at its Boxing Day low price, packing stabilised 4K video, sub-249g portability, simple controls and reassuring safety features. An easy, affordable way to start flying and capture smooth aerial footage without fuss for beginners.
The DJI Neo is a tiny, beginner-friendly drone that packs smooth, stabilised video, clever auto flight modes and simple controls into a pocketable frame. Light, fast to launch and fun to fly, it’s built for carefree aerial photos and clips.
The DJI Avata 2 is a standout FPV drone, offering exceptional ease of use, intuitive controls, and thrilling flight experiences. Grab it at its lowest price ever on Clifton Cameras now!
If you ever wanted to try FPV flying, this is the deal you've been waiting for. Save £65 at DJI on what many consider to be the best FPV drone!
The Mini 4 Pro is a great-value drone that's small enough to fit in a handbag and capable of shooting sensational 4k video and amazingly sharp 48MP images. Grab this best-selling bundle while it's on offer!
The DJI Mavic 3 Pro Fly More Combo with DJI RC features a Hasselblad camera for stunning 20MP photos and 5.1K video, 46-minute flight time, omnidirectional obstacle sensing, advanced shooting modes, and includes extra batteries, propellers, and a carrying bag. Now £345 cheaper at Argos!
