The elusive console every retro gamer must own has finally arrived – and at a great price

Quick Summary The latest reissued console to hit the market is now available in the UK. The Intellivision Sprint brings the 70s/80s video game machines kicking and screaming into the 2020s, with 45 preinstalled games and wireless controllers – all for. £99.99.

Plaion Replai has proved an essential brand for retro gamers who want to revisit classic games machines on modern TVs and displays. It has already supplied us with the numerous reissues from Retro Games Limited, including The Spectrum and the Atari 2600+, but now it has released a "Holy Grail" remake of a 70s/80s console.

Finally available in the UK and Europe (after a US release earlier this month, the Intellivision Sprint is a complete remake of the console that gave the Atari VCS (2600) a run for its money in the early 1980s. Which is quite ironic really, as this new edition comes via Atari itself.

Intellivision Sprint: £99.99 at Amazon Coming with two wireless controllers and 45 in-built games, the Intellivision Sprint honours the silver age of gaming superbly.

After securing the Intellivision licence in 2024, Atari opted to remake its original rival as an all-in-one, pseudo-replica. Modern upgrades include two wireless controllers (they were wired before), HDMI video connectivity, and USB power (and charging for the gamepads).

However, it looks similar to the original console and even comes with overlays for the controllers for each game – something that made Intellivision different to other early video game machines.

The overlay slides in front of the keypad on each controller, to give you specific controls for the game you're playing. It allows for more complicated configurations in comparison with the simplistic one-button joystick controls of the Atari 2600, for example.

There are 45 games preinstalled on the Intellivision Sprint, including some true classics – such as Boulder Dash and Shark! Shark!. Many of the games never made it onto other machines, so this is a great way to play some true originals.

Even more exciting is the price of the Sprint – it's just £99 in the UK (EU prices to follow). Considering the original launched at £199 in 1981 in Britain, which equates to almost £774 when adjusted for inflation, you're getting it a darn sight cheaper today.

The high price was a major contribution as to why Atari's console won out in the end. I remember one kid at my school having an Intellivision, the rest Ataris.

However, at least this means that the experience is all the more rare. I know I've placed my order already.