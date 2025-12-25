Beginner-friendly DJI Neo 4K selfie drone crashes to its cheapest price ever for Boxing Day

There were loads of brilliant DJI drone deals over Black Friday, so it was easy to assume the discounts were done for the year. I certainly did. But Boxing Day has proved otherwise.

While scrolling through Amazon’s sale, I had to double-check the page: the compact DJI Neo has dropped in price again, and it’s actually cheaper than it was during Black Friday.

For anyone curious about getting into drones, this is a seriously tempting offer. Small, easy to fly, and now back at its lowest price, the Neo is shaping up to be one of the standout Boxing Day bargains.

Save £44 DJI Neo: was £169 now £125 at Amazon The DJI Neo is a tiny, beginner-friendly drone that packs smooth stabilised video, clever auto flight modes and simple controls into a pocketable frame. Light, fast to launch and fun to fly, it’s built for carefree aerial photos and clips.

The DJI Neo is DJI’s smallest and lightest consumer drone to date, weighing just about 135 g, making it ultra-portable and easy to fly straight from your palm. Its compact size (roughly 130 × 157 × 48.5 mm) and light weight place it in a class that often avoids heavy registration rules in many regions, ideal for casual flyers, travellers, and social content creators.

At the heart of the Neo is a 1/2-inch image sensor capable of capturing 12 MP photos and 4K video at 30 fps, with ultra-stabilised footage thanks to DJI’s intelligent image processing. It also records smooth 1080p video at up to 60 fps. With 22 GB of internal storage, you can save many clips without needing an SD card slot.

Flight performance is solid for its class, offering up to about 18 minutes of airtime on a single battery and maximum speeds up to 16 m/s in Manual mode.

The Neo supports multiple control methods: smartphone app control via Wi-Fi for quick launches, voice commands, or traditional RC control with DJI’s controllers for longer range and precise handling.

Smart features like AI Subject Tracking and QuickShots make creative filming effortless, while Palm Takeoff/Landing keeps flying beginner-friendly.