Best washer dryer 2019: the ultimate two-in-one for laundry

The best washer dryer you can get is ideal if you don’t have the time or space or inclination to hang clothes up or room for a separate tumble dryer in your utility room or kitchen. For those who are fabric rich but space and time poor, they're among the greatest inventions ever, in fact.

Here, we've whittled down the market and picked a tranche of great washer dryers you should definitely consider, all of which offer innovative cleaning technology and a big, hot, rotating drum.

• Best Black Friday deals

Black Friday washer dryer deals: what we expect to see

Black Friday will soon be upon us and we expect to see lots of great deals on washer dryers. It’s worth bearing in mind that in most cases, an older washer dryer is ever so similar to a brand new washer dryer, so don’t be put off it’s not a late 2019 model. We particularly advise looking out for deals on AEG, Bosch, Miele and John Lewis own brand washer dryers.

Black Friday washer dryer deals are probable from the reputable likes of AO, John Lewis, Amazon and more besides. In fact, while the likes of Currys, Amazon and all your other favourite appliance outlets will have great Black Friday deals, they usually lend a helping hand by having their own express lane checkout page like these fine examples:

• AO Black Friday washer dryer deals

• John Lewis Black Friday washer dryer deals

Finding the best Black Friday deals has never been easier. Don’t forget to keep checking back at our own Best Black Friday 2019 deals hub for updates too.

What is the best washer dryer?

So what's the best washer dryer? For our money, the top washer dryer choice is the Bosch WDU28560GB closely followed by the AEG L7WEG841R. Similarly, the AEG 7000 Series (L7WEC166R) is not too expensive and it comes with a massive drum and a bunch of tantalising German tech on board. The spiffing John Lewis & Partners JLWD1615 model is fab too mind.

For large families who can’t afford to spend more than £600, there's the John Lewis JLWD1614 and Beko WDA914401 are great options. But if you simply must have the best and money is no object then the extraordinarily pricey but undeniably splendid Miele WTH120 WPM PWash is the way to go.

Buying a washer dryer: what you need to know…

All washer dryers list two different capacities, one for the washing sequence and another for the drying cycle. Hence, you can’t just leave a full washing load in the machine and expect it to dry it all successfully at the end of the washing cycle.

If you do wash a full load, you will have to find somewhere to store one half of the damp pile while the other half’s being dried. That’s no big deal in summer when you have the option of having the sun dry some of your washing but it can be an issue in winter. Hence, if you want to enjoy the fully automated process of washing and drying all done in one go, you’ll need to do smaller loads, and stick to the maximum capacity for the drying program.

Washer dryers are inherently expensive to buy and repair so, if space allows, you could feasibly buy a separate washing machine and dryer for about the same price as a single do-it-all unit. This would allow you wash and dry laundry at the same time. Remember, too, that if a fault occurs in a washer dryer, that’s the whole machine out of action until it’s fixed. Even more so than washing machines, it’s a good idea to spend more on a washer dryer, as there's so much to potentially go wrong with them.

One especially handy feature of a washer dryer is that since the waste plumbing is already required for the washing side of things, it means you won’t need to periodically empty any water containers after the drying cycle. Even though most washer dryers have integrated water collection tanks, condensed water from the drying sequence can just as easily be pumped out of the same waste outlet as the dirty washing water.

The best washer dryers to buy today

1. Bosch WDU28560GB Best freestanding washer dryer Specifications Wash capacity: 10kgs Dry capacity: 6kgs Spin speed: 1,400rpm Energy Class: A Reasons to buy + Impressive specification + Large capacity + Brilliant dryer Reasons to avoid - High price tag Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you regularly have piles of washing to get through then the generous 10kg capacity of the Bosch WDU28560GB makes a great place to start. This is a washer dryer with a premium price tag, but you do get a lot for your money. Along with the capacious drum capacity, the Bosch WDU28560GB offers up a mean drying experience, being able to handle 6kg of laundry.

Before you get to that point though, there are lots of highlights on the washing front. The Bosch WDU28560GB comes packed with great features and excels at removing ingrained dirt from both cotton and synthetics. It’s actually got no less than 22 different pre-set washing and drying programs, which is very impressive.

We’re keen on the delicate and hand wash cycles, but there’s a super handy quick wash option, too. Another area where the Bosch WDU28560GB impresses is when it’s spinning your laundry; it does a grand job right up to its maximum of 1,400rpm.

Other highlights? Well, the child lock is a boon if you’ve got a family and your white goods tend to attract unwanted interest from the little ones. The display panel is informative and nicely laid out too. That said, if you’re digging deep into the feature set then consulting the manual is advised. That child lock also stops the kids messing with your settings while the machine is doing its thing, by the way.

The Bosch WDU28560GB comes with a high-ish price tag and is a bulky number too, so this probably isn’t the best option if you’re stuck for space. However, if you can make a home for it, this is one washer dryer that ticks pretty much all the boxes.

2. Beko WDA914401 Best affordable washer dryer with large capacity Specifications Wash capacity: 9kgs Dry capacity: 6kgs Spin speed: 1,400rpm Energy Class: A Reasons to buy + Massive capacity + Great selection of programs + Good price Reasons to avoid - Not the most reliable brand - Deeper dimensions than most Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If budget is of prime concern and you have several sprogs in tow then give this well-endowed Turkish model a peep. It’s got a huge 9kg drum for a start which means it’ll wash a shedload in one go and, what’s more, in just 39 minutes flat. However, if you want to take advantage of its fully automatic wash and dry program, you’ll need to reduce the laundry capacity to a still-impressive 6kg. The extra large portal is handy, too, for stuffing in unwieldy items like duvet covers.

This Which-awarded machine comes with all the pre-requisite wash and dry programs, including anti-allergy, woollens, hand wash and an ultra quick 14-minute wash-only flurry for loads up to 2kg. Its maximum 1,400rpm spin speed is perfectly ample for wringing moisture out of most clothing though you may need to run another spin cycle if loaded with heavier fabrics – this is pretty much the norm with some models.

Just because this machine’s at the cheaper end doesn’t mean it skimps on features. Its LED control panel looks smart and is easy to negotiate, and it comes with a quiet brushless motor for extra durability and lower energy bills, a bank of sensors for measuring load weight and moisture levels, plus Aquafusion technology for economical detergent management.

The Beko WDA914401 is a deeper machine than most, mind, so be sure you have at least 65cm of space from the rear wall in order to accommodate the plumbing attachments.

3. AEG L7WEG841R A superb all-round washer dryer Specifications Wash capacity: 8kgs Dry capacity: 4kgs Spin speed: 1,600rpm Energy Class: A Reasons to buy + Comprehensive programs + Ease of use + Very efficient Reasons to avoid - Drying capacity is a bit stingy Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The AEG L7WEG841R is a knockout washer dryer, which combines a superb suite of features and functionality with good looks and great build quality. Wash capacity-wise, it’s not the biggest you can buy, but if you’re not piling up dirty laundry like there’s no tomorrow then it’s fine.

It’s not all good news though because the drying capacity is a maximum of 4kgs, which is mildly disappointing if you’ve got lots of laundry. It’s not a dealbreaker though because the AEG L7WEG841R is just so good at everything else. Indeed, it has a raft of programs to suit any kind of laundry chore, including a Woolmark Blue setting that gives a lot of love to your delicate woollens.

Another appealing aspect of the AEG L7WEG841R is the way that you can also customise cycles to suit your needs. This feature comes into its own if you’re finding that program cycles are taking too long. You can tweak the settings to cut short longer programs, but enjoy the same thorough washing and drying experience. It’s hugely versatile in that respect.

On a purely practical level the big door makes loading and unloading stress free and the machine is also very quiet. It’ll beep when it’s finished a cycle too, just in case you haven’t realised that its work is done. Oh, and it’ll dry your cottons to near perfection, which scores it another bonus mark.

4. Zanussi ZWD91683NW Best budget end washer dryer Specifications Wash capacity: 9kgs Dry capacity: 6kgs Spin speed: 1,600rpm Energy Class: A Reasons to buy + Great price + Very good cotton washer + Remarkable 1,600rpm spin speed Reasons to avoid - It looks a bit cheap

•Buy the Zanussi ZWD91683NW from John Lewis & Partners

Renowned Italian brand Zanussi waltzes into the washer dryer arena with an excellent Which? Best Buy-awarded 9kg/6kg machine that boasts an ultra rapid 1,600rpm spin speed that dries laundry more efficiently so less time is required for it to dry. Its 15 washing cycles include pre-wash for especially grubby gear, a 30-minute, 3kg express wash for those in a hurry and an 'Autodry' sequence that does the whole job of washing and drying in one fell swoop.

It performs admirably with both cottons and synthetics and, while it’s not the fastest dryer in the business, it does do a thorough job of drying everything evenly without the need for another drying cycle. The turn-dial control panel is easy to get a handle on, too, so it won’t require too much manual leafing.

If you’re after a very decent budget-priced washer dryer that performs well without making a racket, then you could do worse than give this one a whirl.

5. AEG 7000 Series L7WEC166R Another great premium washer dryer for large loads from AEG Specifications Wash capacity: 10kgs Dry capacity: 6kgs Spin speed: 1,600rpm Energy Class: A Reasons to buy + Big drum capacity + Fast spin speed + German tech Reasons to avoid - Quite pricey Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

For larger families with space restraints, this elegant looking Germanic machine will wash and dry up to 6kg of laundry in one go or 10kg worth if only using the wash sequence.

From a tech point of view, it’s very well endowed indeed. For instance, ProSense technology automatically weighs the amount of laundry in the drum and adjusts the cycle time accordingly for both washing and drying (it even tells you how much detergent to use) while DualSense customises drum motion and internal temperature to ensure both delicates and non-delicates can be washed and dried at the same time.

The AEG 7000 Series comes with the usual gamut of programs plus a superb wool wash cycle that performs a gentle cool-down process at the end of the sequence, ensuring that your favourite Christopher Kane cashmere doesn’t shrink to the size of your daughter’s teddy bear. The combined one-hour wash and dry program is another major plus and just the ticket for the busy bod in a rush.

This machine has a higher-than-average 1,600rpm spin speed that ensures laundry is just the right side of damp for the tumble sequence which utilises a heat pump to dry the clothes at more gentle temperatures than the norm. Top dollar all round.

6. John Lewis JLWD1614 Cracking mid-price option from JL&P Specifications Wash capacity: 9kgs Dry capacity: 6kgs Spin speed: 1,600rpm Energy Class: A Reasons to buy + A lot of style and features for under £650 + 1,600rpm spin speed + 3 year warranty Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The previous model of this – artfully named JLWD1614 – was excellent, and garnered a Which? Best Buy, but this revision really classes up the appearance

This mid-priced John Lewis & Partners model has a raft of positive reviews from its owners, who tell us that it cleans and dries well for its price. Word on the vine is that it’s manufactured by AEG and they don’t come much more reputable than that.

The A-rated JL comes equipped with a solid 8kg drum for washing and 4kg for drying – more than enough capacity for a couple with a trio of grubby sprogs in tow – and 17 different wash and dry programmes, including woollens, cold wash, a quick 20-minute wash, a steam cycle for mixed wools/synthetics and a faster-than-normal 1,600rpm spin speed.

7. Siemens iQ500 WD15G42GB Best mid-sized washer dryer Specifications Wash capacity: 7kgs Dry capacity: 4kgs Spin speed: 1,500rpm Energy Class: A Reasons to buy + Extremely quiet + Great 15-minute speed wash Reasons to avoid - Not much to grumble about Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

One especially handy function with this machine is that you can stop it during the washing sequence to insert the polka dot thong you suddenly discovered buried at the bottom of the laundry basket.

The iQ500 has a washing capacity of 7kgs and a drying capacity of 4kgs and that’s good for enough for a family of three or four. Also, because it’s equipped with a silent iQdrive brushless motor, it’s as quiet as a church mouse, making it an ideal option for location in a kitchen or other living area.

However, for best results do make sure the machine is installed perfectly level on a hard surface or it’ll just rattle about during the start and end of each spin cycle. This not only makes a racket but it’s not very good for the machine nor, for that matter, the plaster on your walls.

The fairly straightforward dial and touch-control panel provides access to myriads of programs, including mixed fabrics, shirts, wools, delicates and silk, even a textile guard re-proofing programme that carefully treats outdoor gear. The Rapid 15 and Wash&Dry 60 cycles are useful for lightly soiled shirts and underwear.

The iQ500 spins at 1,500rpm – ample for all but the heaviest of fabrics like denim and linen.

8. Miele WTH120 WPM PWash Best high-end washer dryer Specifications Wash capacity: 7kgs Dry capacity: 4kgs Spin speed: 1,600rpm Energy Class: A Reasons to buy + Top-notch cleaning and drying + Highly reliable + Tells people you're loaded Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Smallish drum capacity Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Miele’s cut back on washer dryer models recently which is hardly surprising given that its wealthy clientele base is far more likely to opt for a separate washing machine and dryer combo. But if you live in a swish Canary Wharf pad with not much space to swing a cat then Miele’s still the brand with the most kudos. The German company is renowned for designing and building exceptionally dependable domestic appliances that just keep on running and this excellent but frightfully expensive model (Miele’s mid-priced option believe it or not) is a case in point.

With a combined wash ’n’ dry drum capacity of just 4kg, the Miele WTH120 WPM PWash is indeed on the small size but then you do get a feature-filled package for your hard earned. On the washing side it has Miele’s proprietary honeycomb drum which makes laundry glide over the surface on a thin film of water. When the wash is complete, it enters Thermospin mode where a combination of hot air and gentle tumbling prepares the clothing for the actual drying cycle.

Filling it with detergent is cinch since it comes with TwinDos, an automatic liquid dispensing system that takes the guesswork out of washing clothes. Simply fill the cartridge dispenser with either Miele’s pricy but long-lasting proprietary liquid or your own preferred detergent and leave it to the machine to decide how much detergent is required; apparently TwinDos saves up to 30% on detergent when compared to manual dispensing.

Regarding wash and dry programs, this unit has a veritable shedload of combinations so keep the manual to hand because you’re likely to need it.

(Image credit: John Lewis)

9. John Lewis & Partners JLWD1615 Even better than its lower capacity relative Specifications Wash capacity: 10kgs Dry capacity: 6kgs Spin speed: 1,600rpm Energy Class: A Reasons to buy + Beefy spin speed + Solid drying capacity + Smooth and silent Reasons to avoid - Some programs a bit longer

• Buy the John Lewis & Partners JLWD1615 from, er, John Lewis & Partners



The John Lewis & Partners JLWD1615 is a beefier incarnation of its popular earlier model, the JLWD1614 no less. Improvements and modifications are easy to spot, as the machine boasts a sizeable 10kg wash and 6kg drying capacities thanks to its cavernous drum, plus there’s a chunky 1,600rpm spin speed. Adding to the appeal is its inverter motor, which delivers smooth and silent (well, quiet anyway) operation.

The freestanding washer and condenser drying combination therefore has solid foundations for getting your clothes clean, and dry. On top of that there are 15 different programs to choose from. These, if you have a diverse clothes collection are nicely spread across the cleaning spectrum, with the Delicates and Wool options proving ideal for our less robust jumpers and suchlike.

All of the program options can be selected from the top panel and, in fact, the John Lewis & Partners JLWD1615 is refreshingly easy to set up and use. You can see what’s going on from the LCD panel too, so in terms of day-to-day usage this one seems very straightforward, just like its predecessor.

We’re also pleased that the John Lewis & Partners JLWD1615 has a delay start option, meaning of course that you can use the machine during off peak energy hours. That’ll shave a little off the operating costs over time.

There’s also a final cool tumble in the drying department so that your clothes are ready for retrieval in a refreshingly decent, low crease condition. The John Lewis & Partners JLWD1615 comes with an A rating in the energy efficiency ratings, so all in all this represents a top package.

10. Bosch Serie 6 WVG30462GB Best bargain washer dryer Specifications Wash capacity: 7kgs Dry capacity: 4kgs Spin speed: 1,500rpm Energy Class: A Reasons to buy + Excellent performance + German engineering + Price reduction Reasons to avoid - No major issues Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

For about £75 more than the Beko you could have a German-engineered Bosch, albeit with a smaller 7kg drum. This would allow you to wash and dry up to 4kgs of laundry in one go.

As all-in-one appliances go, this whisper-quiet machine is highly efficient and comes with all the washing and drying cycles you’re likely to need, including a Super Quick 15-minute wash program – handy for when you’re in a rush to go out and realise your favourite shirt has egg all over it. Of course, you’ll need to add another 20 minutes or so for the drying sequence, but you already knew that.

The Serie 6 also features a HygieneCare programme that apparently molly coddles your favourite laundry items by blowing hot air into the drum before its gentle 30˚C washing cycle. And because it comes with the ECARF Quality Seal of approval, the machine is a suitably good choice for allergy sufferers.