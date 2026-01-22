I didn’t think I needed a water filter jug until I noticed these 3 signs

Water filter jugs are often seen as something only fancy people have, or perhaps those who worry a bit too much about what they’re putting into their bodies. However, it’s actually a lot simpler than that. After very reluctantly becoming someone who owns (and now relies on) one, I thought it was only fair to share what actually pushed me to do it.

I live in Bath, an area famous for its mineral-rich, very hard water. Before that, I spent four years at university in the North East, where tap water was never something I gave a second thought to. Back then, I didn’t need a filter jug, and didn’t really understand what they were for if we're being totally honest.

Fast forward to life in Bath, and my relationship with tap water became somewhat complicated, meaning I started noticing a few things that made me rethink my setup. Below are the three biggest signs I spotted before finally making the switch, plus a little insight into the water filter jug I ended up choosing.

1. Your tap water tastes or smells unpleasant

If you find yourself reaching for squash or bottled water because your tap water just doesn’t taste right, that’s a big sign a filter jug could help. Many homes experience a chlorine-like smell or metallic taste in their water, especially in older buildings with ageing pipe, which can be enough to put you off staying properly hydrated.

A water filter jug helps remove impurities like limescale and trace metals, instantly improving the taste and smell, giving you a reason to stay more hydrated.

2. You’re constantly dealing with limescale build-up

As mentioned, I live in a hard water area, meaning I'm often struggling with limescale build-up. Whilst limescale itself isn’t harmful to drink, it can affect the taste of hot drinks and shorten the lifespan of appliances over time.

A water filter jug reduces limescale before the water even reaches your best kettle or coffee machine, helping everything run more efficiently. You also won't find yourself having to descale your appliances as often, which is always a good thing.

3. You’re buying lots of bottled water

I also found myself guilty of this, and my partner wasn't too happy about the recycling bin being full of plastic bottles each week either. Buying bottled water can be expensive and far less eco-friendly than it seems, especially when tap water is already available at home.

A water filter jug gives you cleaner-tasting water on demand, without the constant guilt of single-use plastic. There's obviously a small cost up front, but it'll keep things cheap and cheerful in the long tun.

What is the best water filter jug to buy?

Our favourite water filter jug has to be the Aarke Water Filter Jug, especially when it comes to combining thoughtful design and practical performance. You can choose from two capacities depending on your household, and there's multiple bundles available too.

The jug itself is designed to reduce chlorine, limescale and other substances that affect taste and smell, resulting in noticeably cleaner-tasting water. Its stainless steel and glass construction also makes it more durable and easier to keep hygienic than many plastic alternatives.

Brita jugs are another good option, especially if you’re looking for something a bit more budget-friendly. We also reviewed the Brita Style, which earned a respectable four stars for its performance and ease of use.