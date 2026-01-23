This Siemens bean to cup coffee machine just got an insane £720 price cut!
If your New Year’s resolution is to cut down on buying takeaway coffees, then you should consider investing in a bean to cup coffee machine. Of course, the initial purchase of a new machine will be a little pricey compared to your £3.50 latte, but once that’s out the way, you’ll save a huge amount of money a month on hot drinks.
A great deal I’ve found on a premium bean to cup coffee machine is on the Siemens EQ700 which has been given an insane price cut. Right now at Currys, the Siemens EQ700 bean to cup coffee machine has had a £720 discount, taking it down to its lowest price yet.
Originally priced at £1,299, the Siemens EQ700 bean to cup coffee machine is now £579, saving you £720 (55%) on this smart coffee maker.
The Siemens EQ700 bean to cup coffee machine is a fairly chunky machine but it packs a huge amount of features, including a touchscreen display, water tank, bean grinder and a built-in milk frother. It has up to 35 different coffees for you to try from countries around the world that you can unlock with the HomeConnect app, and it even has cold brew.
Save £720 on the Siemens EQ700 bean to cup coffee machine in the Currys January sale. This coffee machine comes with AromaSelect which offers three aroma profiles to suit your tastes. Users can also completely customise their drinks to their taste and save them under Favourites so you can quickly make your coffee in the mornings to your preferences.
