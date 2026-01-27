Meaco’s five-star dehumidifier that’s ‘quietly efficient’ just got a rare discount
The Meaco Arete One is down to an all-new low price that you won’t want to miss
Whether you have damp problems in your home or you want to speed up your laundry drying without using a tumble dryer, then you need a dehumidifier.
Winter is actually the perfect time of the year to invest in one, and even better, I just found a rare discount on Meaco’s five-star dehumidifier.
Originally priced at £259.99, the Meaco Arete One is now just £209.99 at John Lewis. As mentioned, this is quite a rare discount as this dehumidifier and air purifier isn’t often on sale, so it’s well worth the investment at this cheaper price.
This deal is on the 20L version of the Meaco Arete One Dehumidifier and Air Purifier which holds the number one spot in our best dehumidifier guide. Our reviewer gave it five stars in their MeacoDry Arete One review, commenting that “Meaco's quietest compressor dehumidifier… is effective for larger spaces, and is wonderfully simple to use.”
Save £50 on the Meaco Arete One at John Lewis. This dehumidifier and air purifier has a 4.8-litre water tank which can extract up to 20 litres of water from the air every day. It operates at just 38dB so it’s ultra-quiet and can be used in your bedroom without disturbing you.
At T3, we’ve tried many dehumidifiers and Meaco’s line-up is hard to beat. The Meaco Arete One has an extra large tank which extracts water from the air to help prevent damp and mould, while keeping the air fresh. It uses a H13 HEPA filter to remove 99.95% of particles, including dust, pollen, viruses and odours.
The Meaco Arete One has a compact, neutral design that doesn’t take up too much space and blends into the background. It has simple one-touch controls on the top, and the tank is easy to remove and empty – you don’t need to use the Meaco app with it either, if you prefer to keep things simple.
For laundry, the Meaco Arete One can help dry your clothes much quicker, thanks to its powerful fan. Its air purifier mode also helps improve the air in your home, so it’s an all-round device that can cater to larger rooms, university dorms and more.
If you want to shop at a different retailer, this deal on the MeacoDry Arete One is also available at Currys and directly at Meaco. There are also discounts on the 10L and 25L versions if you fancy something smaller or larger.
