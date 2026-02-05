Always cold? These 3 cheap heater deals will definitely warm you up

Feeling the chill? These three heater deals will warm you up during these cold winter months.

I don’t know about you, but I’m always cold. Even now that we’re into February, I’ll do anything to avoid turning my heating on, which usually results in me bundling under copious amounts of blankets.

As T3’s Home Editor, I’m lucky to try many exciting appliances, and one of my favourite products to try – as someone who’s always freezing – is a heater. Electric heaters keep you toasty warm, and are much more cost effective than your central heating system.

To help you keep costs down while staying warm and cosy, I’ve rounded up the best cheap heater deals that you can buy right now. What’s even better is some of these models double as fans so you can use them all year round.

DREO Electric Heater: was £64.99 now £39.99 at Amazon Get 38% off the DREO Electric Heater at Amazon. Available in gold, the DREO Electric Heater is compact, quiet and has a wide temperature range between five – 35℃. It comes with a remote control that allows you to select different heats, set timers and switch modes.