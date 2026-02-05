Always cold? These 3 cheap heater deals will definitely warm you up
Get over 40% off DREO, Duux and Shark heaters
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Feeling the chill? These three heater deals will warm you up during these cold winter months.
I don’t know about you, but I’m always cold. Even now that we’re into February, I’ll do anything to avoid turning my heating on, which usually results in me bundling under copious amounts of blankets.
As T3’s Home Editor, I’m lucky to try many exciting appliances, and one of my favourite products to try – as someone who’s always freezing – is a heater. Electric heaters keep you toasty warm, and are much more cost effective than your central heating system.
To help you keep costs down while staying warm and cosy, I’ve rounded up the best cheap heater deals that you can buy right now. What’s even better is some of these models double as fans so you can use them all year round.
Get 38% off the DREO Electric Heater at Amazon. Available in gold, the DREO Electric Heater is compact, quiet and has a wide temperature range between five – 35℃. It comes with a remote control that allows you to select different heats, set timers and switch modes.
The Duux Threesixty Smart Fan Heater has £50 off in the Duux winter sale. It has the most stylish design I’ve seen from a heater, and comes with three settings for customisable heat. It distributes air evenly by 360 degrees, and has a built-in fan that speeds up the heating process.
Save £100 on the Shark TurboBlade Cool + Heat at Currys. This multi-directional tower model is both a heater and a fan, so you can use it all winter and summer long. It may look strange but its bladeless arms can move vertically and horizontally for different coverage and oscillations. See our full Shark TurboBlade Cool + Heat review for more details.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.