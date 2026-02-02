Tower’s new Elite air fryers are here, and I can’t decide which one I like best

QUICK SUMMARY Tower has launched two new Elite air fryers with versatile designs and big capacities. The Elite 11 Litre Flexi Drawer Air Fryer has an 11-litre drawer which can be separated into two, while the Elite 8 Litre Dual Basket Air Fryer has viewing windows for each drawer.

Watch out Ninja – Tower has launched two Elite air fryers , and I can’t decide which one I like the best! The new line-up includes the Elite 11 Litre Flexi Drawer Air Fryer and the Elite 8 Litre Dual Basket Air Fryer, both of which have versatile, spacious designs, and come with affordable price tags.

Starting with the Tower Elite 11 Litre Flexi Drawer Air Fryer , this air fryer looks similar to the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Air Fryer with its massive single basket design. Inside, you get 11 litres of cooking space, and you can separate it into two 5.5-litre drawers with a divider.

The rounded digital screen has eight presets, including steak, chicken, fish and fires, and allows you to customise the timer, temperature and cooking settings via the dial. You can choose one setting for the entire compartment, or select two different cooking times and temperatures for when the air fryer is split into two.

Like the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer , the Tower Elite 11 Litre Flexi Drawer Air Fryer has syncing functions, including Smart Finish and Match Cook. The former allows you to cook at different temperatures and settings but cooking finishes at the same time in both baskets, while the latter matches cook settings in both zones.

(Image credit: Tower)

Next, the Tower Elite 8 Litre Dual Basket Air Fryer has a slightly smaller capacity than the 11 Litre model, and has similar looks with its digital control panel that also has the same syncing settings. But where it’s different is it has two four litre permanent baskets which both have viewing windows.

The Tower Elite 8 Litre Dual Basket Air Fryer has internal cooking lights so you can quickly and easily see inside the air fryer via the windows. This means you don’t need to open the drawer to check in on your cooking progress which can save you time and energy.

I’ve covered air fryers for years on T3, and these designs are two of my favourite air fryer styles. Viewing windows should be a must-have at this point, and a large drawer that can be separated into multiple drawers is even more handy if you’re catering for multiple people.

