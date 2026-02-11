Watch out, Le Creuset – Smeg’s new cookware is luxurious, colourful and surprisingly affordable

QUICK SUMMARY Smeg has launched a new cookware range, designed and made in Italy. With prices starting at £89.95, the Smeg cookware features dishes, pans and woks, and come in three matte colourways.

Italian appliance brand, Smeg has just launched its new cookware line-up, and it could give Le Creuset a run for its money. Featuring five new cooking essentials, the range is luxurious, colourful and surprisingly affordable – here’s everything you need to know.

Smeg is best known for its bold, retro-inspired appliances, but in recent years, the brand has pivoted to more matte and neutral colours. This can definitely be said about its new cookware collection which comes in three colourways – black, cream and emerald green.

The new cookware has hung on to one of Smeg’s quintessential design features, and that’s stainless steel. The base of each pan, dish and wok is made from ribbed stainless steel to allow for better heat distribution across all cooking surfaces, including induction hobs , and to prevent any heat deformities to the pans.

Featured in the new range is a 20cm saucepan, 24cm, 26cm and 28cm frying pans, a 28cm deep pan, a 30cm wok and a 24cm casserole dish. While you can buy each dish or pan independently, all together they offer a full cooking experience for pasta, stews, soups, vegetables, meats, rice and much more.

Each piece from the line-up is made from ceramic non-stick coating. Having upgraded to non-stick pans myself, they’re a game changer for cleaning and to avoid burning or catching foods. Stainless steel is also on the handles, and each pan or dish is oven safe up to 250°C.

I have many Smeg products in my kitchen and have always found them to be of high quality. It’s exciting to see the brand introducing more small appliances again that aren’t strictly tech-based. The pieces in the cookware range look luxurious yet practical, and the cost isn’t bad, either.

Prices on the new Smeg cookware starts at £89.95 and is available to buy now.

