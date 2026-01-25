ProCook takes on Our Place with its own colourful cookware sets – and they’re a fraction of the price

QUICK SUMMARY ProCook has launched the Soho Cookware and Bakeware sets to rival Our Place’s pan collections. The new sets come in four pastel colours and feature saucepans, casserole dishes, baking trays and more – and they’re already 20% off!

If you’re looking for an Our Place dupe, then look no further than ProCook. The kitchenware brand has just debuted its Soho Cookware and Bakeware sets that look surprisingly similar to Our Place’s pan collections but they’re a fraction of the price… and already on sale!

ProCook makes high quality kitchen appliances, tableware, utensils and more, and is also a budget-friendly dupe for bigger brands, like Le Creuset and Our Place. The prices may be more affordable, but the cookware is still made from premium materials, like aluminium and ceramic non-stick coating which is what makes its new Soho range.

The ProCook Soho Cookware and Bakeware ranges come in four pastel colours – Dusky Pink, Sage Green, Sky Blue and Sandstone. Personally, I love the sage green shade and while the colours are bright, they’re just muted enough to be neutrals which can match any kitchen aesthetic.

(Image credit: ProCook)

The Soho Cookware set includes an 18cm saucepan, 24cm frying pan, 26cm saute pan and a 24cm casserole dish. The pans and dish can be used for up to 15 different cooking functions, like frying, boiling and roasting, and they’re induction hob-compatible and oven safe up to 260°C.

The Soho Bakeware set is for avid bakers – unsurprisingly! – and features five pieces. It features roasting, square cake and loaf tins, a baking tray and a cooling rack, so it can be involved in the entire baking process.

I’m a big fan of all things Le Creuset and Our Place, but the ProCook Soho range is definitely something I’d happily introduce to my kitchen. I love the colours and the non-stick ceramic design is both handy and durable, so the pans, trays and tins are sure to last for years to come – and they’re extremely affordable.

Prices on the ProCook Soho collection start at £70, but as of writing, you can get 20% off both the Cookware and Bakeware sets, and in all four colours.

