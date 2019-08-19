Best travel mug 2019: re-useable coffee cups for drinking on the go

Travel mugs, also known as reusable coffee cups, have become increasingly popular recently, as we become more aware of the effects single-use options have on the environment. Some coffee shops even offer a discount on their drinks if you present your own cup, instead of taking one of theirs.

So while a travel mug might cost the equivalent of a week’s worth of morning commute coffees, you’ll start to earn your money back over time - while also knowing you’re doing your bit to help reduce unnecessary waste.

But which one should you go for, and what features - and designs - and worth looking out for?

How to buy the best travel mug for you

Toughness and a locking lid are key here, unless you want to find mysterious puddles of coffee in the bottom of your bag or worse, seeping through the keyboard of your laptop. While we can forgive a throwaway paper cup from disintegrating, a travel mug should be solidly built and with a secure locking mechanism.

Stainless steel is a popular option for travel mugs, as it will shrug off much of what your daily commute has to throw at it.

Next up is the mug’s thermal qualities. A cheaper option designed to keep your morning coffee hot for an hour of so will be perfect for the commute, as you can easily grab a refill when you get to the office. But if you plan on taking a hot beverage further afield, you should consider a thermos option, as these claim to keep their contents hot - or cold, if that’s what you’re after - for hours on end. Handy if you find yourself stuck up a mountain on a weekend hike gone awry.

Then you’ll want to consider the design and size of your mug. Yes, aesthetics shouldn’t really matter, but when you’re using something every day you will probably want it to look nice - as well as being easy to hold and store in your bag.

Many come in a range of colours too, helping you stand out from the crowd, or fit right in with the masses, whichever you prefer.

Our pick of the best travel mugs to buy today

1. S’well Vacuum Insulated Travel Mug 340ml This one is S’well good (sorry) Specifications Best for: Traveling light Capacity: 340ml Material: Stainless steel Dishwasher safe: No Reasons to buy + Compact size + Wide range of colours and finishes + Ergonomic shape Reasons to avoid - More expensive than others $25.60 View at Amazon

The S’well travel mug is available in a wide range of sizes, colours and finishes. But for this article we’ve opted for the smaller 340ml model, in a blue/grey colour called Night Sky.

This mug offers a travel-friendly size with an ergonomic design and a wide mouth making it easy to insert ice to cool or fruit to infuse with. There’s no official word on how long this mug keeps your drinks hot or cold, but owners report they get in the region of four to five hours of heat, and 24 hours of cold. The former isn’t a huge amount, but given it carries a smaller amount we can’t see this being a complete deal-breaker.

The travel flask is triple-walled for a condensation-free exterior, so your hands (and the contents of your bag) stay nice and dry.

2. Contigo Autoseal West Loop Stainless Steel Travel Mug Stays sealed shut and keeps your drink piping hot until you need it Specifications Best for: Keeping drinks hot Capacity: 470ml Material: Stainless steel Dishwasher safe: Lid, yes Reasons to buy + Vacuum insulation for super-hot drinks + Leak-proof and spill-proof Reasons to avoid - Quite pricey $13.98 View at Amazon 21 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

We love the sleek shape and shiny finish of this travel mug, but when it comes down to it, it’s all about the performance – and the performance is very good indeed.

Its autoseal technology locks firmly when not in use with the slide of a button, and when “on”, you push the button to drink, ensuring your brew will never go anywhere unless you absolutely want it to. The big selling point is its insulation: it keeps hot drinks hot for 4 hours, and cold drinks cold for a whopping 12. A great all-rounder that’ll last forever and looks pretty good too.

3. Thermos Stainless King Travel Tumbler, Midnight Blue, 470 ml We’ve heard the phrase “strong and stable” a lot recently, but this time it’s for real Specifications Best for: Strength Capacity: 470ml Material: Stainless steel Dishwasher safe: No Reasons to buy + Keeps hot drinks hot for hours + Strong and stable Reasons to avoid - Tricky to use while driving $15.26 View at Amazon 8 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

From iconic brand Thermos, this stainless steel travel mug is the last word in knock-proof, shock-proof, incredibly stable drink transportation. As well as being durable enough to get knocked around in a pack, not one leak or dribble gets past its sealing lid, even when turned upside down, and it keeps contents hot for hours on end – for those reasons, we think it’s the best travel mug for walking and hiking.

If you're more of a tea drinker, you'll be pleased to hear it also comes with a tea hook for holding bags and loose-leaf infusers, so char lovers needn’t feel left out.

4. Mighty Mug Go - The Travel Mug That Won't Fall Over (0.47 Litre), Red With unparalleled stability and a considerable capacity, this is truly a mighty mug Specifications Best for: Stability Capacity: 470ml Material: Plastic Dishwasher safe: Yes Reasons to buy + Completely un-knock-over-able + Large capacity Reasons to avoid - Doesn’t stay hot for long $12.78 View at Amazon 49 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Touted as the world’s first unspillable mug, we’re almost disappointed that the Mighty Mug Go makes good on its promise – many have tried, King Arthur-like, to be the ones to knock it over, but none have succeeded.

As such, it’s amazingly good for bumpy car rides or for use in the vicinity of excitable children. It won’t keep your tea or coffee as hot as other mugs will, but for a caffeine injection on short trips, that you won’t accidentally elbow over while rifling through your bag, it’s a winner.

5. Double Y 500ml Insulated Vacuum Flask For those who drink coffee by the pint Specifications Best for: Large capacity Capacity: 500ml Material: Stainless steel Dishwasher safe: No Reasons to buy + Huge capacity + Striking design in various colours + Keeps drinks hot/cold for eight hours Reasons to avoid - Too big for some Check Amazon

For when only a half-litre of coffee will do, we present this 500ml insulated vacuum flask from Double Y. That’s just shy of a whole pint, which should keep you going all day - and it’ll stay hot (or cold, if that’s what you’re aiming for) for eight whole hours.

The flask is made from stainless steel and is available in four different colours; red, black, champagne gold, and blue. The mug’s screw lid mechanism is claimed to be unique, and guarantees a completely leak-free design. It is also designed to be spill-proof and usable with one hand.

6. Corkcicle Tumbler 355ml A brilliant compact travel mug with triple-layer insulation Specifications Best for: Compact insulation Capacity: 355ml Material: Stainless steel Dishwasher safe: No Reasons to buy + Triple insulation + Compact design + Sip lid Reasons to avoid - Not ideal for large volumes $18 View at eBay

If you're looking for a compact travel mug, this 355ml tumbler from Corkcicle is the one for you. It's perfect for enjoying your morning coffee, and includes a clear, sliding spill-resistant lid so you can take it on the go, wherever you go. It's ideal for lattes, hot tea, milk, mixed drinks and more. It features triple insulated stainless steel, which can keep your drinks cold for nine hours or hot for three hours.

7. Contigo Byron Travel Mug Huge capacity, and good value to boot Specifications Best for: Value for money Capacity: 590ml Material: Stainless steel Dishwasher safe: Yes Reasons to buy + Huge + Good value for money + Unique reservoir spout releases more aroma Reasons to avoid - Could well be too big for many $8.99 View at eBay

Measuring in at almost 600ml, this stainless steel travel mug by Contigo is huge, and represents great value for money. Not only does it have a larger capacity than most, but it also claims to keep hot drinks hot for seven hours, and cold drinks cold for 20 hours.

A unique leak-proof lid presents any scolding spillages, and a reservoir spout is claimed to offer more flow control while pouring, and releases more of the drink’s aroma. The lid pivots back for easy cleaning, and is dishwasher-safe.

The two colour option son offer are ‘Vivacious’ - a red/pink metallic - and ‘Monaco’, which we’re going to call blue.

8. Luckyberg Insulated Vacuum Travel Mug Vacuum-seal technology keeps drinks hot for six hours Specifications Best for: Heat retention Capacity: 480 ml Material: Stainless steel Dishwasher safe: No Reasons to buy + Keeps drinks hot for six hours + Claimed to be truly leak-proof + Fit in most car cup holders Reasons to avoid - Could be too large for some Check Amazon

This large 480ml insulated travel mug is claimed to keep your hot drinks hot - or cold drinks cold - for up to size hours, thanks to its double-waller, vacuum-sealed construction. The mug is also claimed to be truly leak-proof, and has a BPA-free lid and food-grade steel construction, so there’s no chance of chemicals working their way into your drink.

Although boasting a large capacity, this mug is tall and thin, so should fit in most car cup holders - as well as the drinks pouches of backpacks - without a problem.

A touch stainless steel body means it should hold up well no matter where you take it.

9. The Rice Way Travel Mug Transport your coffee the right way the help of these eco-friendly biodegradable cups Specifications Best for: Eco-friendly Capacity: 400ml Material: Rice husk Dishwasher safe: Yes Reasons to buy + Biodegradable + Eco-friendly Reasons to avoid - Doesn't look great Check Walmart

Their marketing materials might be incredibly over-the-top (you’re probably not going to get radiation sickness from a ceramic mug), but The Rice Way have a right to be smug.

This eco-friendly reusable coffee cup doesn’t just keep your coffee hot without burning your hands, it’s also fully biodegradable and made from renewable rice husk, a by-product of processing rice. If you like to do your bit for the environment or would rather avoid BPA-containing plastics, give this a go.

10. Kooyi Vacuum Insulated Travel Coffee Mug If you only have one hand free, make this bottle your go-to Specifications Best for: Best-looking Capacity: 460ml Material: Stainless steel Dishwasher safe: No Reasons to buy + Looks great + One-hand opening Reasons to avoid - Lid gets in the way $13.99 View at Amazon 22 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

With its sleek design and range of unexpected colours – there’s no silver in sight, and we’re especially taken with the jet black option. This is a travel mug that both looks the part and does the job.

The flip-up one-handed opening is helpful for on the go, and the safety locking mechanism guarantees it leak-proof, even when chucked in a bag. If you are looking for a travel mug to use in the car whilst driving, this is the one.

