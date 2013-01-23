Best retro games for Android and iPhone

By T3 Online
1/21
The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition
Guybrush Threepwood's swash-buckling adventure swaps point-and-click for touchscreen controls and while some of its visual charm may have been from its port to the iPhone, it's still as witty and humourous as the original.
Price: £1.99 | Platform:iPhone and iPad | Download The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition iPhone app
2/21
Ecco the Dolphin
It's fair to say that there weren't too many games that looked and played like Ecco back when it was on the Mega Drive, and now you can explore the depths of the ocean, sing in the sea and go headfirst into a coral reef all over again.
Price: £0.69 | Platform: iPhone and iPad | Download Ecco the Dolphin iPhone app
3/21
Doom Classic
A forefather of the FPS shooter and without it who knows what games wouldn't be around today, the iPhone port features graphic violence and plenty of satanic imagery to satisfy those had to play it when mum and dad wasn't around.
Price: Free | Platform: iPhone and iPad | Download Doom Classic iPhone app
4/21
Duke Nukem 3D
All out action, witty lines, violence and scantily clad women, yep the cigar-puffing Duke Nukem is on the iPhone. If you want to forget the tragedy that was Duke Nukem Forever, then this is the perfect remedy to fight off that alien invasion and save the world.
Price: Free | Platform: Android, iPhone and iPad | Download Duke Nukem 3D iPhone app | Download Duke Nukem 3D Android app
5/21
Crazy Taxi
One of the few reasons to invest in a Sega Dreamcast, the drive around town adventure picking up passengers sports the same graphics and gameplay only this time you've got those tricky virtual controls to deal with. Thankfully, it doesn't get in the way of a console and arcade classic.
Price: £2.99 | Platform: iPhone and iPad | Download Crazy Taxi iPhone app
6/21
Final Fantasy III
The pick of the Final Fantasy ports the classic Japanese RPG has been fully rendered in 3D with retina graphics and iPhone exclusive story sequences this will definitely make those commutes fly by.
Price: £10.99 | Platform: Android, iPhone and iPad | Download Final Fantasy III iPhone app | Download Final Fantasy III Android app
7/21
Frogger
In times when games are full of realism, gritty violence and deep storylines it's strange to think back to an age when we were happy playing a game where we had to safely direct frogs over a busy road. Yet Frogger is a classic and has sold over 20 million copies worldwide since its 1981 release, and now can be played on the way to work.
Price: £0.62 (Android), £0.69 (iPhone) | Platform: Android, iPhone and iPad | Download Frogger Android app | Download Frogger iPhone app
8/21
Golden Axe
If muscle clad heroes, axe-wielding dwarves and revengeful women are your thing then you're surely familiar with the Sega 80's arcade classic 'Golden Axe'. If you're not, then it's a side scrolling, hack 'n' slash fighting game set on the shell of a giant turtle. Yep, a giant turtle, those crazy 80's.
Price: £0.69 | Platform: iPhone and iPad | Download Golden Axe iPhone app
9/21
Metal Slug 3
A Neo-Geo classic, Metal Slug 3 is a run and gun action game, which was first released in 2000. A humour filled script, hand drawn style graphics and exciting two-player action made this a must own for any adopters of the pricey console.
Price: £2.49 | Platform: Android, iPhone and iPad | Download Metal Slug 3 Android app | Download Metal Slug 3 iPhone app
10/21
Pac-Man
Pac-Man is probably the most recognisable character in all of the games industry. That hungry yellow circle is a pop culture icon and rightfully so. Minutes, hours, days and months are wasted hopelessly trying to get the high score, thwarted always by those dastardly colourful goblins. Warning: Do not download if you want a life.
Price: Free | Platform: Android, iPhone and iPad | Download Pac-Man Android app | Download Pac-Man iPhone app
11/21
Pole Position: Remix
Before there was Need for Speed: Most Wanted or Gran Turismo 4, there was Pole Position. The game that truly started the racing genre and got legions of youngsters addicted to the arcade is faithfully reproduced for iOS, with all the tracks, including Fuji Speedway, in tow.
Price: £1.49 | Platform: iPhone and iPad | Download Pole Position: Remix iPhone app
12/21
R-Type
Universally acclaimed and notoriously difficult to complete, R-Type was a stalwart of a 1980's arcade. Set in space, players are pitted against the deadly alien 'Bydo's' who must be defeated. Levels were designed to be tough, making players retry them many times in order to discover the right way to complete them.
Price: £1.85 | Platform: Android | Download R-Type Android app
13/21
Sonic CD
Speed through the classic 16-bit levels from the Sega Mega CD gametrying to defeat Metal Sonic as that crafty blue hedgehog. Spinning, rolling and jumping at breakneck speeds through a variety of settings, just remember to watch out for those spikes and stash those coins. A true gaming icon.
Price: £3.70 (Android), £2.99 (iPhone) | Platform: Android, iPhone and iPad | Download Sonic CD Android app | Download Sonic CD iPhone app
14/21
Street Fighter IV Volt
Re-live those button-mashing days of old as you rack up combos and try to attempt the perfect clean knockout all while you're on the bus. Featuring an array of characters old and new, this is our pick of the Street Fighter games that have made it onto the App Store shelves.
Price: £2.99 | Platform: iPhone and iPad | Download Street Fighter IV Volt iPhone app
15/21
Streets of Rage
Another classic 90's beat em up, now playable on the go. Adam, Axel and Blaze, having left the corrupt police force, must fight wave after wave of criminal henchman as well as frequent boss fights in order to restore happiness to their city. A must play for beat-em-up fans.
Price: £0.69 | Platform: iPhone and iPad | Download Streets of Rage iPhone app
16/21
Tetris
Imported from Russia in the 1980's, Tetris has grown and grown into the most addictive puzzler ever. From t-shirts to mugs, those falling blocks have had a massive cultural impact, all-stemmingfrom simple geometry. What starts out as easy soon turns into a mad rush to fit everything into place before you get to the top.
Price: £2.49 (Android), £0.69 (iPhone) | Platform: Android, iPhone and iPad | Download Tetris iPhone app | Download Tetris Android app
17/21
Carmageddon
Before GTA, it was the driving game that was corrupting young minds to run over virtual people for fun and was banned around the world. Now Carmageddon is playable on an iPhone with 11 environments to wreak havoc around and get some concerned stares from your fellow commuters.
Price: £2.49 | Platform: iPhone and iPad | Download Carmageddon iPhone app
18/21
NBA Jam
If the phrases, 'He's on fire!' or 'Kaboom' strike a chord, you'll have been happy to see the arcade/console B-ball classic arrive on the App Store this year. There's multiplayer action over Wi-Fi, the option to take the likes of 90s NBA duo Stockton and Malone all the way to the championships, plus the all important array of outlandish slam dunking moves.
Price: £0.69 | Platform: iPhone and iPad | Download NBA Jam iPhone app
19/21
Final Fight
Along with Double Dragon and Streets of Rage, the side-scrolling beat-em-up that introduced Haggar, Cody and company to the world back in 1989 has been given a new lease of life on the App Store with the same simple fighting mechanics and tough end level bosses that makes it worth playing all over again.
Price: £1.99 | Platform: iPhone and iPad | Download Final Fight iPhone app
20/21
X-Men
From arcade machine to Apple smartphone, many a coin was spent by the T3 team on this beat-em-up that Konami has opted stay true to the original gameplay and graphics. There's multiplayer action over Wi-Fi and which means you can play with up to 3 players. It's not quite the same as six people huddled around one arcade cabinet, but it will do for now.
Price: £0.69 | Platform: iPhone and iPad | Download X-Men iPhone app
21/21
Double Dragon
Despite giving the iconic beat-em-up a Manga-style makeover, this enhanced version of the 2D classic has a co-op mode over Bluetooth, new levels and while virtual controls take up a lot of screen space, it will take you back to your coin-up days.
Price: £2.00 (Android), £1.49 (iPhone) | Platform: Android, iPhone and iPad | Download Double Dragon Android app | Double Dragon iPhone app