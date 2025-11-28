New free PS5 games make the PS Plus Black Friday deal an even bigger bargain – including one that's criminally underrated
PS Plus Premium is 33% off right now – and these new free games give you even more reason to subscribe
Sony has announced the new games coming at no extra cost for all PS Plus members next week, and its timing couldn't be any better. That's because the gaming giant's huge Black Friday sale is still in full swing and you can get 33% off a PS Plus Premium subscription right now. There's also 25% off PS Plus Extra.
For me, the new batch of PS Plus games is headlined by Lego Horizon Adventures – a criminally underrated entry in the Lego platformer series. I genuinely enjoyed it start to finish and expect many others will as well. Especially when it's free for PS Plus members.
PS Plus Premium gives you access to 100s of titles in the game catalogue, cloud gaming, game trials, an additional classics catalogue of retro games, store discounts, and the free games that are available at the start of each month.
PS Plus Extra still gives you access to the main game catalogue, with its 100s of games available to download and play. You also get the store discounts, and the free monthly games.
Note, all PS Plus plans come with access to online multiplayer, which includes the entry-level Essential tier. However, Essential is not on offer for Black Friday.
Sony's Black Friday deals also expire on 5 December, so you need to make sure you purchase your discounted subscription by then.
What games are coming to PS Plus in December 2025?
All of the latest batch of monthly games, including Lego Horizon Adventures, will be available from Tuesday 2 December 2025.
Three of the games – Lego Horizon Adventures, Killing Floor 3, and Synduality Echo of Ada are exclusive to PS5. While The Outlast Trials and Neon White will also be available on PlayStation 4.
If you haven't yet, make sure you download Stray, EA Sports WRC 24, and Totally Accurate Battle Simulator (TABS) by Monday 1 December before they disappear from the service.
Oh, and if you are looking to upgrade your console this Black Friday, you still have a few days to get the best deals. There's an amazing deal at Argos, for example, that gives you the flagship PS5 Pro and EA Sports FC 26 for £569.99 – that's easily the cheapest we've seen to date.
