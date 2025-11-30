Amazon's amazing Spectrum deal might be sold out, but I've just found it in stock elsewhere – at an equally incredible price

If you're into retro gaming – or are just retro, like me – there's one modern recreation that should be in your collection. Retro Games' The Spectrum is a wonderful remake of the 80s ZX Spectrum, right down to its rubber keys, and it even comes with 48 of the best games ever released for the computer.

Even better news is that, for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it's just £59.99 (down from a usual price of £89.99). The only issue though is that Amazon – which first listed it at that incredible price – has now sold out.

Well, fear not – I've found it at the same price elsewhere. Smyths Toys currently has The Spectrum at just £59.99 too. But you'd better hurry if interested, as I'm certain stock will soon run out there as well.

UK deal Save 33% Retro Games The Spectrum: was £89.99 now £59.99 at smythstoys.com The 1980s British computer is back, this time with HDMI out and 48 games preinstalled. And you even get the rubber keyboard and BASIC language to write your own programs.

If the ZX Spectrum wasn't your thing, there are also deals online for other recreated computers and games consoles. Indeed, the machine that predated the Spectrum by half a decade has 26% off right now, with the Atari 2600+ being an (almost) perfect remake of the home console that pretty much set the whole ball rolling.

The Atari 2600+ is smaller than the original but can play all the original cartridges and even supports the add-ons and accessories. You can also buy new games and controllers.

And if the Commodore 64 was more your sort of thing, there's a great deal for a new version of that too. TheC64 Mini is a smaller, console-like version of the original computer that comes with preinstalled games and the ability to add your own through USB.

A new version of it – TheC64 Mini Black Edition – is now available on Very in the UK with £10 off. This includes 25 modern C64 games made by the community in recent years, so is well worth a look.

There are also a tonne of other retro gaming deals available this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. You can catch up with our own personal picks of the best retro games deals in our regularly updated round-up here.