This is the 'Xbox Mini' I need in my life – it's far cheaper than a Series X too!
Currys has the Xbox-style mini-fridge on offer, at just £39.99
Whilst scouring through Currys' best Black Friday tech deals, I stumbled upon a new 'Xbox Mini' that made me stop in my tracks.
Well, I say 'new', but it's actually been around for a while – I'd just not crossed paths with it before now. And, to be clear, it's not actually an Xbox at all.
Check out the Xbox Mini (Fridge) on Currys
No, this is an Xbox Series X replica mini-fridge (well, technically it's a thermoelectic cooler – so good at keeping cold things cold, but not good at getting warm things to cool).
This thermoelectric cooler won't overheat like an Xbox Series X, despite looking exactly like the console itself. It's a great little idea – and now for an even more little price than ususal, thanks to this exclusive deal.
It's a Currys exclusive, too, and it's dropped by a third as part of the Black Friday sales – which are now in full effect across all retailers that take part.
If I bought one, the irony would be that it'd probably get more use than my actual Xbox Series X – as I wrote last year, that's been gathering dust (and I don't see that changing soon).
I've included Currys' own video about the product so you can get a closer look. The product is complete with on-brand black-and-green colours, so certainly fits the bill.
There's no super-powerful chip inside here, just space for your tinnies and snacks. You can store up to six 330ml cans, plus some additions. What a treat!
If you know any Xbox superfans then this is the sort of Christmas present comedy gold that I'm sure they'd appreciate as a gift.
For actual gaming deals, however, Xbox has lagged behind somewhat – it's the PS5 Pro deal that's been best of the sales, plus the Switch 2 with Mario Kart World that's had a decent reduction.
T3 will be covering the best Black Friday deals all weekend long, right through to the end of Cyber Monday on 1 December, so stay tuned for more top buys like this one.
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
