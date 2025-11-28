Currys best Black Friday tech deals LIVE: Follow for today's best deals

The day has finally come. And Currys certainly isn't messing about when it comes to the best Black Friday deals. Now the sales weekend has kicked off proper, we'll be following along with our team of tech experts to pick out the top tech product deals from the retailer.
Plenty of others have also gone live with promotional sales, too, from Argos to Amazon to John Lewis. We're also following the best offers, which you can follow using the links below – because, quite frankly, the retailers' sites are tricky to navigate to find those truly worthy tech deals.
There's a dedicated, official page for Currys' Black Friday sale, if you're seeking a wider product range than just tech. But that's what this live blog is here for: to track and keep updated the latest and greatest tech deals at Currys. We'll be price comparing too, so follow along for the top buys in the sale.
Currys Black Friday sale 2025: best deals today
Currys Black Friday sale 2025: Headphone deals
The Marshall Major V wireless headphones in black certainly look the part – and more importantly, they sound the part too. You can now pick up these excellent cans for half price in the Argos sales.
Currys Black Friday sale 2025: Tablet deals
Currys is matching the same deal that Amazon is pushing (as is Argos), offering the 8-inch Fire HD at a new price low. It's an ideal entry tablet for streaming, browsing, and basic gaming. However, do note that while Amazon's tablet runs on Google's Android system in the background, there's a layer over the top which prevents access to the full Google Play library – as such, you're restricted to what's accessible.
Samsung's 'Fan Edition' slate was always due a price drop – and its Black Friday discount has finally kicked in! With almost a third cut from the asking price, this Exynos-powered tablet is ideal for all kinds of tasks, whether you want to stream or browse, play games, or even use the included S Pen stylus to draw or sketch. It's a brilliant all-rounder for a great price. Do note, however, that the 128GB storage is on the low side – but you can pay more for extra.
Currys Black Friday sale 2025: Laptop deals
Laptops is one of the areas where the Currys sale can beat the likes of Amazon – indeed, this budget HP laptop is pricier from the maker's own site. With an Intel Core i3 processor, it's entry-level, but a perfectly good Windows machine for getting your day-to-day done. And, at 16-inches, it'll be a great desktop replacement for some.
Currys Black Friday sale 2025: Turntable deals
Awarded 5 stars by T3's sister site, What Hi-Fi?, the LX310 is described as "a no-nonsense automatic turntable with a built-in phono stage, Bluetooth and a surprisingly musical sound". That Bluetooth feature is the real clincher here, to cut the wires and output to your favourite wireless speaker – which, most likely, you already own.
Currys Black Friday sale 2025: Gaming deals
Nintendo's 2025 console is the hot buy this year – and with a decent wedge of cash cut away from the retail price, you can get your hands on Mario's latest title for a little less. Stock is finally in good supply, so if you've been waiting to buy then now's the time – Amazon and Argos are also offering this deal.
Currys Black Friday sale 2025: TV deals
There's plenty to love about LG's OLED B5, from the stunning 4K picture quality to its Magic Remote pointer for control. This set's excellent blacks, wide viewing angles, and high colour accuracy adds up to an impressive package. Especially if you're seeking a smaller-scale buy that doesn't compromise on image quality.
Currys Black Friday sale 2025: Phone deals
There's currently a hefty £200 off the Pixel 10 at Argos, and it's a fantastic flagship phone. Top-level performance, plus all the Android AI software features, means this handset is well worth your consideration.
Currys Black Friday sale recap
Currys celebrated Black Friday in its usual style last year: we saw everything from phones to watches to home tech and more. Whatever product category you were seeking, there was something for everyone.
So far, we're having a repeat performance this time around: there are lots of discounts, across a wide range of product categories, and new offers are appearing all the time. If you're in the market for some of the best Christmas gifts of 2025, this is a great resource for your early shopping.
When is Currys' Black Friday sale?
Black Friday itself falls on 28 November 2025. However, come the start of the month, Currys was already promoting Black Friday offers on its site – giving you lots more time to nab the gadgets you're after. The sale will continue through to 1 December.
Don't Beats yourself up
Well, here's an interesting one. Once a great Currys deal, Apple's over-ear brand deliver big sound and great active noise-cancelling (ANC). However, while the reduction in price is pleasing, competitor Argos has a further £50 off right now. So that's the place to shop for these headphones!
Price check: Argos deal just £99
Are you sitting comfortably?
If not, then you certainly could be, courtesy of this Razer gaming chair. The Enki was launched in 2021, so while there are newer Razer models, they're not this well priced.