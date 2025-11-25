Live
Amazon's Black Friday sale knocks over 50% TVs, laptops, watches and more – live updates from our experts
Amazon's sale runs until 1 December but new deals are dropping each day – these are the ones not to miss
While there are lots of stores running Black Friday deals right now, Amazon is different. Not only does its sale cover one of the broadest ranges of products of all online stores, but it has some of the biggest discounts and most dynamic sales, with themed days, lightning deals and limited-time offers. It's as much a Black Friday sale as it is a performance in retail.
The 2025 sale runs from 20 November to 1 December, offering buyers 11 days of discounts across the store. This means that you can start your deal shopping more than a week before Black Friday itself (which falls on 28 November this year), and carry on until Cyber Monday.
You can view all deals on the dedicated Amazon Black Friday deals page on its website. However, below you will find the very best picks from our expert team, who not only know a thing or two about tech but have covered the Black Friday sales for many years.
Editor's picks
- 🏷️ Apple: AirTags (4 Pack)
was £119, now £74
- 🎧 Apple AirPods Pro 2
was £229now £162
- 🎧 Apple AirPods 4,
was £119, now £99
- 💻 Apple iPad Air 11-inch M3
was £599, now £499
- 📱 Apple iPhone 16e
was £544now £499
- 🎧 Bowers & Wilkins: PX7 S2e:
was £240now £196
- 📺 Hisense: 50 Inch 4K Smart TV
was £499, now £239
- 📖 Amazon Kindle: 21% off the new Kindle Paperwhite
- 📺 Amazon: Fire TV Omni QLED 55in
was £749.99, now £329.99
- 📹 Blink Outdoor 4 camera + Blink Mini 2 now 70% off
- 🎧 Bowers & Wilkins: PX7 S2e:
was £240now £196
- 📷 DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro, was £319, now £239
- 📱 Nothing: Phone (2a) was £319, now £276
- 🍦 Ninja Creami Soft Serve Ice Cream maker, was £349, now £273
- 🕹️ Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, was £429, now £289
- 🔊 Sonos: Era 300
was £449,now £349
- 🧽 Karcher Window Vac, was £79.99, now £43.99
- 🔊 Sonos: Ray soundbar
was £279,now £169
- 🕹️ Star Wars: Arcade Machine
was £699.99, now £469.29
- 📺 XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K projector, was £1129, now £599
Current deals
Black Friday TV deals
Read moreRead less▼
An impressive OLED TV with 120Hz refresh, Google TV OS and 360 Spatial Sound.
Read moreRead less▼
With a beautifully managed OLED panel and great sound direct from the panel itself (literally – Sony uses actuators in the screen), the A80L is a 5-star premium OLED TV – except now its price tag is altogether less so thanks to a massive £800 off the usual asking price.
Read moreRead less▼
Until recently Amazon's top-tier TV (a 2024 model has since been revealed), the 'Omni QLED' part mean it's got the same Quantum Dot LED technology as you'll find in Samsung's premium sets. That means ultra-wide colours and lots of brightness. Fire TV, meanwhile, means built-in catch-up services, so it's brilliantly easy to use.
Read moreRead less▼
LG's sensibly priced OLED TV just got a bit more affordable with this deal, and is well worth snapping up.
Read moreRead less▼
Save a whopping £900 on this stylish laser projector at Amazon. Hisense make some killer audiovisual tech, and this projector is no different.
Black Friday audio deals
Read moreRead less▼
Save on the white version of this incredible smart speaker, featuring Dolby Atmos sound.
Read moreRead less▼
Save on the black version of the Sonos Era 300 wireless speaker.
Read moreRead less▼
The smaller Era speaker produces excellent sound and doubles as a smart speaker.
Read moreRead less▼
Save on the second-generation Sonos Beam smart soundbar.