Amazon's Black Friday sale knocks over 50% TVs, laptops, watches and more – live updates from our experts

While there are lots of stores running Black Friday deals right now, Amazon is different. Not only does its sale cover one of the broadest ranges of products of all online stores, but it has some of the biggest discounts and most dynamic sales, with themed days, lightning deals and limited-time offers. It's as much a Black Friday sale as it is a performance in retail.

The 2025 sale runs from 20 November to 1 December, offering buyers 11 days of discounts across the store. This means that you can start your deal shopping more than a week before Black Friday itself (which falls on 28 November this year), and carry on until Cyber Monday.

You can view all deals on the dedicated Amazon Black Friday deals page on its website. However, below you will find the very best picks from our expert team, who not only know a thing or two about tech but have covered the Black Friday sales for many years.

Editor's picks

Current deals

Black Friday TV deals

Save 45% Sony A80L OLED 55-inch: was £1,899 now £1,044 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ With a beautifully managed OLED panel and great sound direct from the panel itself (literally – Sony uses actuators in the screen), the A80L is a 5-star premium OLED TV – except now its price tag is altogether less so thanks to a massive £800 off the usual asking price.

Save 56% Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 55in: was £749.99 now £329.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Until recently Amazon's top-tier TV (a 2024 model has since been revealed), the 'Omni QLED' part mean it's got the same Quantum Dot LED technology as you'll find in Samsung's premium sets. That means ultra-wide colours and lots of brightness. Fire TV, meanwhile, means built-in catch-up services, so it's brilliantly easy to use.