"This is an Xbox" for just £72.99 – 100s of Xbox games at no extra cost

There are a fair few console deals around this Black Friday but none represent as big a bargain as this bundle.

You can be playing 100s of Xbox games on your TV, with an official Xbox controller and no tricky setup by tomorrow. And all for just £72.99.

Thanks to Xbox Cloud Gaming access, you can play 100s of the latest Xbox games on your TV through an included Fire TV Stick 4K – which has the Xbox app available on its platform. You just need to sign into your Xbox Game Pass account in the app, connect the included Xbox Wireless Controller via Bluetooth and away you go.

The bundle includes a one-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription too, although you'll need to continue to subscribe to one of the eligible Game Pass plans.

You can get access to Xbox Cloud Gaming through Essential (at £6.99 per month), Premium (£10.99) and Ultimate (£22.99). There are different levels of access depending on the plan, with Ultimate naturally giving you the most amount of games to stream.

However, considering a single game – such as Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 – costs around £70 these days, the membership fees are worth it even if you only play one game a month. And COD: BO7 is available to all Game Pass Ultimate members at no extra cost anyway.

Some might wonder whether streaming games over the internet will work as well as playing them on a dedicated Xbox Series S or X, but while there might be a touch more latency, Microsoft has dramatically improved its service over time, and most wouldn't notice much difference.

So if you want 100s of games to play on your TV, and are up to saving a bob or two, this is a very decent deal. And as Microsoft said about the Fire TV Stick and Xbox app bundle recently: "This is an Xbox".