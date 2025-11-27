This £289 games console has always eluded me – but I'm finally joining the clan

While I'd never really call myself a hardcore gamer, I've always loved losing a few hours to a really great title. As a child of the late 90s and early 00s, I used to spend hours with games on PlayStation and PlayStation 2.

Since then, I've always toyed with the idea of snagging a newer model. Ultimately, that has never materialised – I've always talked myself out of it – but that may finally change this week.

The PS5 has always been the obvious choice for me given my historic affiliations to the brand, and right now that model is just £289 at Amazon. That's a 33% price cut, and one which has me seriously considering taking the plunge.

That price bags you the Digital version of the console, which comes sans disc drive. The retro-loving part of me quietly despises that, though I must confess that the prospect of not having to hoard plastic cases is, on balance, quite appealing.

It's also an impressive £90 cheaper than the disc drive-equipped variant, which softens the blow nicely. That one clocks in at £379 in the Black Friday sale, and while that's still a nice discount, it doesn't feel as unmissable as the deal highlighted for the Digital version.

The model comes with a solid 825GB of internal storage, which I'm sure would be more than capable of storing enough games to keep me happy. If I ever needed more, there are a range of different options available, such as internal SSD expansions or an external hard drive, which should allow for plenty of optionality.

After hitting the purchase button, the only thing left to do is pick out a few games to go with it. That might end up being the harder part, actually... any recommendations are very welcome.