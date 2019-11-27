Best baby carrier 2019: flexible choices for travelling with your little one

There are a million-and-one pieces of kit recommended for new parents to buy – some handy, some completely unnecessary (I’m looking at you, smart nappy bin) – but few practiced parents wouldn’t advise picking up a baby carrier.

Some people believe they encourage bonding as your baby lies right against your body, but there is no arguing that they are great for hands-free tasks like drinking a much-needed coffee while it’s still hot. Baby carriers are also brilliant for working from home, public transport and an absolute lifesaver if you have a ‘fussy’ and super clingy little person to care for.

Choosing the best baby carrier

Just as with buggies, there are tonnes of baby carriers to choose from, but essentially, you have to pick between a wrap, sling or real seat.

Wraps are perhaps the most intimidating of the baby carriers because there are no sets of straps or fastenings to guide you, but despite this, they remain popular. Seats tend to be a hit with outdoorsy-types and those who see themselves carrying a chattering toddler about well-beyond the lighter new-born stage, while slings fall somewhere in-between.

Whatever your preference, it’s best to look for safety features and to consider your own needs too – how much weight you plan on carrying and the type of back support you would like. Then of course there’s budget.

With so many considerations to take on board, choosing the best baby carrier can be tricky, so we’ve rounded up some of our favourites to make it easy.

The best baby carriers to buy now

BabyBjörn Mini Carrier Best for small babies Reasons to buy + Soft jersey fabric + Trusted brand + Incredibly compact

BabyBjörn Mini Carrier is designed for newborns and is perfect for the first months when your baby needs lots of closeness around the clock.

There’s adjustable head support and can unfasten the entire front section of the baby carrier if you want to transfer your sleeping baby to a cot.

One of this carrier’s USPs is its soft ‘3D jersey’ designed to be comfortable against delicate skin. Instead of padding, it’s layered to be breathable and avoid overheating, which is brilliant for summer babies.

The £79.99 carrier is one of the most compact, so you can easily stash it in a bag.

Infantino Flip Ergo 4 carrier Best value option offering flexibility Reasons to buy + Offers four ways to carry your baby + Machine washable + Incredible value

It’s impossible to predict what your baby will enjoy, so the Infantino Flip Ergo 4 baby carrier gives you four different ways to carry them.

It can work as a front-pack baby carrier or a backpack baby carrier and your baby can face inwards towards your body, or outwards. One of these positions has to keep them happy, surely?

Designed to be used from birth, there’s a headrest for very young babies and adjustable straps for growth.

The carrier may not be made from luxurious materials, but it’s just £24.99 and you can pop it in the wash.

Caboo Lite Block Newborn carrier Best wrap/sling hybrid Reasons to buy + Ergonomically designed + Supports hips and spine

If you love the idea of a wrap but are intimidated by them having no guided fastenings etc, the Caboo Lite may be for you.

Made from a supportive but light fabric, it’s designed to be comfortable to wear thanks to soft, wide straps with no need for clever knots.

The carrier is ergonomically designed to give the best carrying position from birth with multiple hands-free positions, including seated breastfeeding support and a hip position for older babies.

The Caboo Lite is £54.99.

Najell Baby carrier Best ergonomic sling with hi-tech features Reasons to buy + Nice details like magnetic buckles + Designed to adapt with baby's age + Endorsed by International Hip Dysplasia Institute

The Najell baby carrier can be fastened one-handed thanks to unique magnetic buckles and air mesh straps, making it a great option for busy parents constantly on the go.

These features don’t come cheap as this carrier is £150, but it’s designed to be used from birth and comes with a hip seat for older toddlers.

The carrier is endorsed by the International Hip Dysplasia Institute.

For mums and dads, adjustable, breathable shoulder straps make carrying baby more comfortable.

The carrier is machine washable and has a 2-year guarantee, which should help protect your investment.

Infantino Go Forward Carrier Best mid-price carrier with loads of extras Reasons to buy + Four carrying positions + Transitional seat + Machine washable

The Infantino Go-Forward carrier offers users four ways to carry baby, but is a little more padded and luxurious than the cheaper Infantino Flip Ergo 4.

It costs £55.04 and is like a better-looking big brother.

The carrier boasts a transitional seat with knee-to-knee support for infants through toddlers, comfortable material and a wide straps plus a weight-transferring waist belt to make sure parents are as comfortable as their little one.

The carrier comes with lots of extras, including a removable silicone teether and soft muslin hood as well as a handy 2-year guarantee. It’s machine washable too.

Ergobaby Omni 360 Baby Carrier Best for longer trips Reasons to buy + Four carrying positions + UPF 50 protective hood + 10-year guarantee

If you’re planning on using your baby carrier a lot, the Ergobaby Omni 360 might suit you.

It’s not the cheapest, at £154.90 but is built to last, with a 10-year guarantee.

The carrier offers four carrying positions from newborn to toddler and supports the hip-healthy ‘M’ position, but is also designed to be super comfortable for parents carrying infants for longer periods thanks to lumbar support and padded crossable straps.

There’s also a handy detachable storage pouch and tuck away baby hood for sun protection of up to UPF 50) which has the added bonus of offering mum privacy while nursing.

LittleLife Cross Country S4 Child Back Carrier The best for the great outdoors Reasons to buy + Great for older kids + Airflow shoulder straps + Loads of pockets

A serious trekking hobby needs a serious baby carrier and the £169.99 Cross Country S4 child carrier is designed for the great outdoors.

Suitable from six months, the carrier has an adjustable anatomically shaped child seat with x-buckle harness, foot stirrups and a soft face pad for comfort.

Lightweight airflow shoulder straps mean increased breathability for parents, there’s a large base pocket for essentials, a bottle pocket and even a viewing mirror to keep an eye on your little one.