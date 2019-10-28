The best Airbnbs for summer holidays 2019

Airbnb is fast becoming the preferred choice for accommodation when going on holiday, with a number of benefits compared to that of a standard hotel or Bed and Breakfast. Not only are Airbnbs often cheaper, but you can find some fantastic properties that you otherwise wouldn’t get the chance to stay in.

And with Airbnb offered pretty much worldwide, you can really get the most for your money and find some fantastic places to stay including a beautiful villa with infinity pools in Bali, a 5-star penthouse in Shanghai or a modern apartment with roof terrace in Lisbon. You can even stay in a luxury log cabin in Brighton.

So whether you want something plush, luxe or even a little bit quirky for your summer holiday, check out our choice of the best Airbnbs for summer holidays below.

1. Peaceful Satya Villa Hideaway near centre of Ubud, Bali Specifications Country: Bali Number of guests: 4 Beds: 2 Entire place: Yes Airbnb Plus: Yes Reasons to buy + Whole villa including pool + Suitable for events + Very responsive host

Bali is home to luscious rainforests, gorgeous wildlife, delicious food and heaps of culture. This peaceful villa in Ubud, Bali, is perfect for those looking for a tranquil summer getaway. Hosted by Kadek, this Airbnb accommodates up to 4 people and features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. You’ll have access to the entire villa, including the pool.

Located 70 minutes from Bali Ngurah Rai International Airport and 10 minutes from the centre of Ubud, you’ll be in the prime location to explore everything there is to offer in the area. Kadek is said to be an excellent host, offering information and guidance on the local area, sharing the Balinese culture, and even offering lifts into Ubud for guests.

Guests who have stayed here have also said there were some fantastic breakfast options available at the villa, and that the surrounding area was stunning. You’ll be able to wake up and look out over the family-owned rice fields and luscious Balinese jungle.

2. Charming suite in the heart of Marrakesh, Morocco Specifications Country: Morocco Number of guests: 2 Beds: 1 Entire place: Yes Airbnb Plus: Yes Reasons to buy + Private bed and bath + Shared roof terrace + Walking distance to centre

Marrakesh is a vibrant city full of colour and flavour, and this charming little Airbnb will give you the opportunity to explore everything this Moroccan city has to offer. Just fifteen minutes from Marrakesh’s Menara Airport, this suite is right on the doorstep of the city’s hustle and bustle, meaning it’s easy to walk to the museums, markets and more.

The room itself is authentic, with traditional Moroccan rugs and beautiful red and white brickwork and grand wooden doors. This Airbnb is suitable for 2 guests and would make the perfect romantic summer holiday. You’ll have a private bedroom and bathroom and have access to a superb shared rooftop patio and courtyard where you can enjoy your breakfast or relax on the sun loungers.

Check in is flexible and checkout is at 11am, making for a very relaxed atmosphere. Guests who have stayed here found the host to be incredibly helpful and responsive, and said the location was central yet peaceful, and the whole place felt incredibly welcoming and authentic.

3. Modern villa in Shanghai, China Specifications Country: China Number of guests: 3 Beds: 1 Entire place: Yes Airbnb Plus: Yes Reasons to buy + Five-star experience + Access to gym + Stunning views

Shanghai is a fast-paced city with a stunning skyline and an even more beautiful coastline and luscious green parks. If you want a taste of luxury, then this modern villa will see you living like a celeb during your stay.

With floor to ceiling windows, you can wake up to the beautiful view of green trees, a flowing river and birds chirping. The villa gets lots of light and even the bathroom has a fantastic view of nature from the bathtub.

You can sit out on the huge balcony and take in the views or choose to use some of the brilliant amenities including an in-house gym or pamper yourself with some of the luxury products the host likes to provide.

While the villa has a number of rooms for hosting, guests who have stayed here said they never saw other guests during their stay as the place was so big, plus it was always kept spotless by the host. It’s in a great location close to subway links, the city centre and close to Disney! Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport is just 30 minutes away.

4. Duck Lodge, Luxury log cabin in Brighton, UK Specifications Country: UK Number of guests: 2 Beds: 1 Entire place: Yes Airbnb Plus: Yes Reasons to buy + Private cabin + Hot tub + In the countryside

If you fancy a UK stay-cation for summer, Duck Lodge is located within the gorgeous South Downs National Park. Suitable for 2 guests, you’ll have a private lodge all to yourself, equipped with a bathroom, kitchenette, private terrace and private hot tub making it the ideal weekend getaway.

This Airbnb host offers self-check-in, meaning you’ll be able to collect keys on arrival and let yourselves into your cabin which is also equipped with the latest tech including Wi-Fi, Sky TV and a Sonos sound system.

Just 25 minutes from Gatwick Airport, you’ll be staying in the beautiful British countryside which is secluded and peaceful, but only a 5-minute walk from shops and the village pub. Brighton centre is also only a short drive away.

The host is said to go above and beyond for guests, even offering lifts to the pub and surrounding areas, and providing breakfast and snacks for guests.

5. Penthouse in Lisbon, Portugal Specifications Country: Portugal Number of guests: 3 Beds: 1 Entire place: Yes Airbnb Plus: Yes Reasons to buy + Whole apartment + Private terrace + Swimming pool

Portugal’s hilly capital city, Lisbon is full of pastel-coloured buildings and unique ceramic tiles, and what better place to take in the stunning view of the old-town than from the private terrace of this Airbnb penthouse!

This host is offering the whole apartment for up to 3 guests, featuring one bedroom, one bathroom, a private terrace and a shared swimming pool. Boasting a fabulous view of the Sao Jorge castle at night, as well as offering all the amenities you’d need for a comfortable stay in the city.

The penthouse is in downtown Lisbon, within walking distance of many popular sights and attractions. While the location is said to be peaceful at night, you’re only a short walk away from some lively clubs and bars should you wish to venture out. Lisbon Portela Aiport is only a 15-minute drive away.

Guests who have stayed here felt the penthouse exceeded expectations in terms of accuracy, cleanliness and location, making their stay in Lisbon just perfect.

6. Loft apartment in Valencia, Spain Specifications Country: Spain Number of guests: 4 Beds: 3 Entire place: Yes Airbnb Plus: Yes Reasons to buy + Whole apartment + Private terrace + Complimentary wine

Experience southern Spain in the summer and stay in this rustic loft apartment with tall wooden beams in Valencia.

This penthouse is big enough to host 4 guests, with2 bedrooms, 3 beds and 1 bathroom. The interior is full of character, featuring terracotta floors and exposed brickwork. If you follow the open spiral staircase, it leads up to a private terrace where you can enjoy your breakfast as the sun comes up.

The loft is located in a quiet neighbourhood where you can truly immerse yourself in the Spanish culture, with bars and restaurants nearby to try authentic tapas and local wine. The host is happy to provide local tips and recommendations so you can really make the most of your time.

Guests found the host to be extremely welcoming and to go above and beyond with providing essential food items in the fridge for breakfast and even a bottle of wine to enjoy. The loft is also had a full-equipped kitchen and fully stocked bathroom which really added the finishing touches to this beautiful home.

Valencia airport is just 10 minutes away by car, and you’ll be staying just south of the old city centre where you can explore the history and culture of this beautiful Spanish city.

7. Bohemian guest house in Nice, France Specifications Country: Spain Number of guests: 2 Beds: 1 Entire place: Yes Airbnb Plus: Yes Reasons to buy + Whole apartment + Right on the beachfront + Swimming pool

Soak up the sun in the French Riviera at this chic guest house right on the beachfront in Nice. This gorgeous hidden gem is ideal for two people, and you’ll have the whole place to yourself. Wake up to stunning views of the ocean and have breakfast on the decking by your private pool.

This Airbnb is located in a quiet residential area with the beach on one side and the medieval town of Eze on the other, perfect for both explorers and beach bums. Guests love how full of character this little cabin by the beach is, with thoughtful touches from the host such as toiletries and some complimentary food.

The cabin is around a half-hour drive from Nice Côte d'Azur Airport and is the perfect peaceful residence for a romantic getaway or relaxing break. There are also two private beaches nearby.

