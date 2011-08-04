Airport Lounges: Six of the best

Jetting around is tough, getting hearded around queues of suitcases like cattle. Luckily airport lounges have reached new levels of decadence. Allow T3 to check you in...

BEST FOR… WORKAHOLICS

Lufthansa First Class Lounge, Frankfurt Airport

Private office spaces with phones, PCs, laptop docking, printer/fax machines and stationery.

Available for: First Class Passengers

Link: Lufthansa

BEST FOR… ECONOMY PASSENGERS

Airspace Lounge, Baltimore/Washington Airport

Macs and PCs available on a pay-per-day basis starting from £11. Scan your credit card to enter.

Available for: All Passangers

Link: Airspace Lounge

BEST FOR… PRIVACY

Cathay Pacific Pier, Hong Kong International Airport

Claim your own private haven, away from the crowds, with Wi-Fi, a desk and widescreen TV.

Available for: First Class Passengers

Link: Cathay Pacific

BEST FOR… MOVIE BUFFS

Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse, London Heathrow Airport

Relax on a velvet chaise longue and watch fi lms, TV shows or sporting events on the huge screen.

Available for: Upper Class Passengers

Link: Virgin Atlantic

BEST FOR… RELAXATION

Finnair Lounge, Helsinki Airport

Voted Best Airport Lounge 2011 by Priority Pass members, Helsinki boasts an exclusive spa. Treat yourself to a swim, massage or some sauna time.

Available for: First Class Passengers

Link: Finnair

BEST FOR… GASTRONOMES

BA Concorde Room, London Heathrow Terminal 5

BA spent £60 million creating the world's biggest airport lounge, with added gourmet restaurant.

Available for: First Class Passengers

Link: British Airways

The Expert

Five tips for hassle-free flying

Tripadvisor's Emma O'Boyles guide to stress free aviation...

1 Check-in online – lots of airlines offer mobile check-in. Then, if you've only got hand luggage, you can avoid the check-in desks all together. 2 Sit near the wing, you'll feel turbulence less there. 3 Stay well hydrated. As tempting as it may be to drink alcohol, too much will seriously dehydrate you. 4 Complete your landing card onboard and be sure to register for the iris recognition immigration system (IRIS); these queues are usually much shorter. 5 Book a taxi from the airport in advance. You'll get better rates and save precious time…