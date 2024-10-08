Fitbit’s best fitness tracker drops to super-low price, thanks to this Prime Day deal

Here at T3, we always thought the Fitbit Charge 6 was a great value for money fitness tracker, but great value just got even better. Right now you can get your hands on this top-rated Fitbit for less than £110 in the Prime Day sale, as it's been reduced from £139.99 to £108.30— now that's a decent deal!

However, there's more to the Charge 6 than simply its tempting price tag. The Charge franchise, in general, has always been very user-friendly and excellent value for money. The Charge 6 is a brilliant fitness hybrid tracker; not only does it have a wealth of features to track your health and fitness levels, but it also comes with features that you'd find on some smartwatches, like Google Pay and Music (more below).

Fitbit Charge 6 (black) at Amazon: was £139.99, now £108.30 Get a deeper insight into your health with the Charge 6, with advanced health metrics, workouts, built-in Google apps and more! Get 23% off now in the Prime Day sale

The Fitbit Charge 6 has the most accurate heart rate sensor of any Fitbit yet, so you can better track your health metrics. But it also monitors your sleep, blood oxygen levels (SpO2), skin temperature, breathing rate, and can even measure ECG. It also recognises several sports activities automatically and is water-resistant up to 50 metres. It comes with Google apps built-in too – like YouTube Music, Google Maps, and Google Wallet – and has a decent seven-day battery life.

All of this for its full price is a remarkable deal in itself, but for less than £110 is pretty outstanding. We wouldn't overthink this one, snap it up while you can!