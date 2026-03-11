Latest Apple Watch Series 11 and AirPods 4 with ANC fall back to record-low prices saving £100
New Apple wearables going for cheap at Amazon
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Have the Apple Watch Series 11 and the AirPods 4 with ANC been this cheap before? Yes. Should you care? No. As someone who's been reporting on the company for coming up to seven years, it blows my mind how quickly Apple deals come around these days.
Shop all wearable deals in Amazon's Spring Deal Days Sale
Both the Apple Watch Series 11 and the AirPods 4 with ANC are the brand's latest wearable tech, yet merely months after their launch, you can own both and save £100 in the process. Get a Mac Neo and the iPhone 17a, and you can have a full Apple ecosystem for hundreds less than a 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M5 Pro chip.
Apple Watch Series 11 GPS packs advanced health tracking and everyday smart features into a stylish 42mm rose-gold aluminium case. With a bright always-on display, fitness metrics, notifications and seamless iPhone integration, it’s a polished smartwatch for workouts and daily wear.
AirPods 4 with ANC deliver improved sound and immersive listening in Apple’s compact open-fit earbuds. Adaptive audio processing, clearer calls, USB-C charging and seamless Apple device pairing make them a solid upgrade for commuting, workouts, travel and listening.
The Apple Watch Series 11 brings Apple’s latest smartwatch features to a compact aluminium case, pairing a bright always-on Retina display with the company’s fast S10 chip for smooth performance.
Designed for everyday wear as well as workouts, it offers comprehensive health tracking including heart-rate monitoring, ECG readings, sleep insights and activity tracking across dozens of sports modes.
Built-in GPS allows runners, walkers and cyclists to record pace and routes without carrying a phone, while safety tools such as fall detection and emergency SOS add extra peace of mind.
The Apple AirPods 4 with ANC complement the watch with Apple’s latest wireless audio tech. These open-fit earbuds add Active Noise Cancellation and adaptive audio processing to reduce background noise while keeping sound clear and balanced.
Seamless pairing with Apple devices, voice-optimised microphones for calls and a USB-C charging case make them a convenient choice for commuting, workouts and everyday listening.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.