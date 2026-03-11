Latest Apple Watch Series 11 and AirPods 4 with ANC fall back to record-low prices saving £100

New Apple wearables going for cheap at Amazon

Matt Kollat's avatar
By
published
in Deals
Apple Watch Series 11 and AirPods 4
(Image credit: Apple)

Have the Apple Watch Series 11 and the AirPods 4 with ANC been this cheap before? Yes. Should you care? No. As someone who's been reporting on the company for coming up to seven years, it blows my mind how quickly Apple deals come around these days.

Shop all wearable deals in Amazon's Spring Deal Days Sale

Apple Watch Series 11 GPS (42mm, Rose Gold Aluminium Case)
Save £70
Apple Watch Series 11 GPS (42mm, Rose Gold Aluminium Case): was £369 now £299 at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 11 GPS packs advanced health tracking and everyday smart features into a stylish 42mm rose-gold aluminium case. With a bright always-on display, fitness metrics, notifications and seamless iPhone integration, it’s a polished smartwatch for workouts and daily wear.

View Deal
Apple AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellationgb
Save £30
Apple AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellationgb: was £169 now £139 at Amazon

AirPods 4 with ANC deliver improved sound and immersive listening in Apple’s compact open-fit earbuds. Adaptive audio processing, clearer calls, USB-C charging and seamless Apple device pairing make them a solid upgrade for commuting, workouts, travel and listening.

View Deal

The Apple Watch Series 11 brings Apple’s latest smartwatch features to a compact aluminium case, pairing a bright always-on Retina display with the company’s fast S10 chip for smooth performance.

Designed for everyday wear as well as workouts, it offers comprehensive health tracking including heart-rate monitoring, ECG readings, sleep insights and activity tracking across dozens of sports modes.

Built-in GPS allows runners, walkers and cyclists to record pace and routes without carrying a phone, while safety tools such as fall detection and emergency SOS add extra peace of mind.

The Apple AirPods 4 with ANC complement the watch with Apple’s latest wireless audio tech. These open-fit earbuds add Active Noise Cancellation and adaptive audio processing to reduce background noise while keeping sound clear and balanced.

Seamless pairing with Apple devices, voice-optimised microphones for calls and a USB-C charging case make them a convenient choice for commuting, workouts and everyday listening.

Matt Kollat
Matt Kollat
Section Editor | Active

Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.

His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.