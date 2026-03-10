Affordable Garmin Forerunner rival with 10-day battery life and offline maps falls to lowest ever price for Amazon Spring Deal Days Sale
If you’re looking for a capable running watch without paying Garmin prices, the Amazfit Active 2 packs a surprisingly strong feature set for the money. The smartwatch currently costs £84.92 on Amazon, which makes it the cheapest it has ever been, albeit by a few pennies.
The Active 2 is designed for runners and outdoor athletes and features built-in GPS with support for five satellite positioning systems, helping deliver accurate tracking for runs, rides and hikes. In our review, we called it a "budget-friendly smartwatch that punches above its weight" – what more endorsement could you possibly want?
The Amazfit Active 2 is a feature-packed budget running watch with built-in GPS, offline maps and turn-by-turn navigation. It offers a bright 1.32-inch AMOLED display, up to 10 days of battery life, and 160+ sports modes with continuous heart-rate, sleep and health tracking.
One of its standout features at this price is offline maps with turn-by-turn navigation, meaning you can follow routes directly on the watch without needing a phone signal.
Battery life is another highlight. Amazfit says the watch can last up to 10 days with typical use, or around 21 hours of GPS tracking, which should comfortably cover long training sessions and race days.
The watch also offers 160+ sports modes, covering everything from running and cycling to strength training and HYROX-style workouts. Health tracking is handled by Amazfit’s sensors, which monitor heart rate, sleep quality, stress levels and blood oxygen throughout the day.
Add in a bright 1.32-inch AMOLED display that can reach up to 2,000 nits, plus Zepp OS smart features and voice control, and the Active 2 shapes up as a very compelling budget alternative to Garmin’s Forerunner lineup.
