As someone who works in tech, it's hard not to think about AI all the time. Large language models are coming after all creatives, but especially online journalists like me. At the same time, I get excited about what this new tech can unlock in our lives, which makes my everyday life a pretty confusing mix of dread and anticipation.

Shop all wearable deals in Amazon's Spring Deal Days Sale

On a completely separate note, I just found a brilliant Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 offer at Amazon, with the popular wearable hitting rock-bottom prices during the retailer's Spring Deal Days Sale. It's currently 41% off, selling for only £139.99, which is a very good price for this watch.

Save £99.01 Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 with Galaxy AI (Cream): was £239 now £139.99 at Amazon Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 7 packs flagship smartwatch features into a compact 40mm case, including a bright AMOLED display, Samsung’s fast 3nm processor and advanced health tracking. With dual-frequency GPS, sleep insights, and Wear OS apps, it’s a powerful everyday fitness and lifestyle companion. Now 41% off at Amazon, the cheapest it's ever been!

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm) is the smaller version of Samsung’s smartwatches, combining advanced health tracking with Google-powered smartwatch features in a compact aluminium case.

It runs Wear OS with Samsung’s One UI Watch interface, giving users access to Google services such as Maps, Wallet and the Play Store, alongside Samsung’s own health and fitness tools.

Power comes from Samsung’s new Exynos W1000 processor, built on a 3nm process for improved efficiency and faster performance. Paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, the chip helps deliver smoother navigation, quicker app launches and better battery management.

It features a 1.3-inch Super AMOLED display with a 432 × 432 resolution, protected by sapphire crystal glass for added durability. The aluminium case is rated 5ATM for water resistance and carries an IP68 rating for dust and water protection, making it suitable for swimming and everyday outdoor use.

Samsung’s BioActive sensor powers a wide range of health features, including heart rate tracking, blood oxygen monitoring, ECG readings, body composition analysis and skin temperature sensing. Sleep tracking provides detailed insights and personalised coaching.

Dual-frequency GPS improves location accuracy for outdoor workouts, while Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC payments and optional LTE connectivity keep the watch connected throughout the day.