Shoppers say this £33 AMOLED fitness tracker is “better than Apple” and it’s now at its cheapest ever price

Amazon has knocked money off the Xiaomi Smart Band 10, dropping the price from £39.99 to just £32.99. For a fitness tracker that's already one of the best value-for-money wearables on the market at full price, any money off is a huge bonus, especially if it makes the Smart Band 10 the cheapest it's ever been.

Despite the budget price tag, shoppers seem seriously impressed. One Amazon reviewer even claimed the band was “better than Apple!”, saying the tracker replaced their Apple Watch while still offering all the features they needed. Others praised its accuracy, long battery life and surprisingly premium feel given the price.

Xiaomi Smart Band 10 : was £39.99 now £32.99 at Amazon The Xiaomi Smart Band 10 is a lightweight fitness tracker with a bright 1.72-inch AMOLED display, 150+ sports modes, heart-rate and sleep tracking, and up to three weeks of battery life, offering impressive health features and everyday convenience at a budget price.

The Smart Band 10 packs a lot into its slim frame. It features a 1.72-inch AMOLED display, making stats easy to read even outdoors, and supports 150+ sports modes for tracking everything from running and cycling to swimming.

Health tracking is also well covered, with heart-rate monitoring, sleep tracking, SpO₂ monitoring and daily activity tracking built in.

Battery life is another highlight. Xiaomi claims the tracker can last up to three weeks on a single charge, meaning you can wear it around the clock without constantly reaching for the charger.

Add in phone notifications, water resistance and a lightweight design, and it’s easy to see why shoppers are impressed. At £32.99, the Xiaomi Smart Band 10 is one of the best-value fitness trackers around right now.