Apple Watch Ultra rival with Sapphire AMOLED screen and 10-day battery life falls to an all-time low price on Amazon

The Huawei Watch Fit 4 Pro has just received a sizeable discount on Amazon, selling for 35% less than its recommended retail price. For a smartwatch that packs premium materials, advanced fitness tracking and impressive battery life into a slim, lightweight design, that’s a tempting price cut.

The Watch Fit 4 Pro is one of Huawei’s more intriguing wearables because it sits somewhere between a full-blown multisport watch and a lifestyle smartwatch. In my review, I might have said the Watch Fit 4 Pro is like an Apple Watch Ultra, only smaller and cuter.

Huawei Watch Fit 4 Pro blends premium materials with serious fitness tracking, featuring a bright sapphire-protected AMOLED display, built-in GPS and up to 10 days of battery life. Slim, lightweight and durable, it's a compelling Apple Watch Ultra alternative at a far lower price.

Despite its more affordable price tag, the Huawei comes with a bright AMOLED display protected by sapphire glass, a combination typically reserved for higher-end wearables. The rectangular screen is large, sharp, and easy to read outdoors, making it particularly handy for workouts and navigation.

Fitness and health tracking are at the heart of the device. The watch supports 100+ sports modes, built-in GPS for accurate outdoor activity tracking, and Huawei’s latest TruSeen heart-rate monitoring system.

You also get SpO₂ monitoring, sleep tracking and stress tracking, along with guided breathing exercises and detailed workout analytics through the Huawei Health app.

While the Apple Watch Ultra can last up to 36 hours on a single charge, the Watch Fit 4 Pro can last up to 10 days on a single charge, depending on usage. That means far less time spent charging compared to most full-featured smartwatches.

Add in 5ATM water resistance, lightweight aluminium construction and comprehensive smartphone notifications, and the Huawei Watch Fit 4 Pro offers a surprisingly complete package, especially now that it’s dropped to £161.49 on Amazon.