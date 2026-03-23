Apple Watch Ultra 2 crashes to lowest-ever price on Amazon ahead of Amazon Spring Sale

What's the biggest difference between the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Ultra 3? Sure, you get slightly longer battery life, a marginally larger screen area, thinner bezels, and other small refinements, but are these worth an extra $300?

Shop all Apple Watch deals on Amazon

That's right, the Ultra 2 is currently $300 off on Amazon, making it one of the best deals I've seen in this year's Spring Sale. As Apple’s most capable smartwatch, the Ultra 2 packs a bright display, precision GPS and impressive battery life. The wearable was as cheap as $549 last Black Friday, but hasn't dipped under $500 – until now.

Save $300 Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $499 at Amazon A rugged 49mm titanium smartwatch with a super-bright display, precision dual-band GPS and up to 72-hour battery life, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is built for adventure, packed with health tracking, dive features and always-on cellular connectivity. Save $300 on Amazon right now.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is Apple’s most rugged and feature-packed smartwatch, with a large 49mm titanium case with a flat sapphire crystal display that hits 3,000 nits of brightness for excellent visibility in harsh conditions.

It’s powered by Apple’s S9 chip, enabling faster performance, on-device Siri and gesture controls like Double Tap.

The Ultra 2 features dual-frequency GPS for more accurate tracking, alongside a full suite of sensors including heart rate, ECG, blood oxygen and temperature monitoring. Water resistance reaches 100 metres, with support for recreational diving to 40 metres, plus a built-in depth gauge and compass for navigation.

Battery life is a major highlight, offering up to 36 hours of normal use and up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode, making it far more capable than standard Apple Watch models. You also get built-in cellular as standard, along with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and NFC for payments and connectivity.