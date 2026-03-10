All the Garmin watch deals live in the Amazon Spring Deal Days Sale right now, including the cheapest-ever Fenix offer

Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale is live, and while Garmin discounts aren’t as widespread as on some other brands, there are still a handful of solid offers worth checking out.

Chiefly among these is an offer on the Garmin Fenix 8 (the non-MicroLED variety), which makes the competent outdoor watch the cheapest it has ever been.

The Garmin Venu X1 is also at its lowest price; however, it was at this price before the Amazon Spring Deal Days event started (for only a few days). It's still a good offer on Garmin's Apple Watch-rival wearable.

The sale also includes one of the lowest ever prices (you might be able to detect a pattern here) on the Instinct 2X Solar watch, which has an up to 40-day battery life if the solar panels are exposed to enough sunlight.

Below, I collected all the deals currently available. At the end of the article, I also included a price widget that collects prices from every site, not just Amazon, in case any Garmins are even cheaper somewhere else. Unlikely, but it can happen.

Garmin Venu 4: was £469.99 now £389.99 at Amazon A stylish AMOLED smartwatch that blends fitness tracking with everyday smarts. The Venu 4 offers advanced health monitoring, built-in GPS, sleep and stress tracking, and up to 12 days of battery life, all wrapped in a premium design with Garmin's latest wellness insights.

Garmin Vivoactive 6: was £269.99 now £210.29 at Amazon The Vivoactive 6 is Garmin's versatile everyday fitness watch, combining built-in GPS, health monitoring and dozens of sports modes with a bright AMOLED display. It's designed for people who want strong training tools and smart features without the complexity of a hardcore sports watch.

Garmin Fenix 8: was £789.99 now £657.82 at Amazon Garmin's flagship outdoor watch is built for serious training and adventure. The Fenix 8 combines premium materials with advanced mapping, multi-band GPS, endurance tracking and deep training analytics, making it one of the most capable multisport watches for athletes and explorers.

Garmin Venu X1: was £679.99 now £569.05 at Amazon The Venu X1 blends Garmin's health tracking with smartwatch convenience in a large, ultra-bright AMOLED design. It offers extensive fitness metrics, built-in sports apps, smart notifications and long battery life, making it a premium everyday smartwatch with serious fitness credentials.

Garmin Instinct 2X Solar: was £279.99 now £237.99 at Amazon A rugged outdoor smartwatch designed for extreme conditions. The Instinct 2X Solar features military-style durability, multi-GNSS positioning, advanced activity tracking and solar charging, delivering exceptional battery life for hikers, adventurers and endurance athletes.