All the Garmin watch deals live in the Amazon Spring Deal Days Sale right now, including the cheapest-ever Fenix offer

The online retailer giant slashed the prices of some of the most sought-after Garmins for the big shopping event

Garmin Fenix 8 on yellow background
(Image credit: Garmin)

Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale is live, and while Garmin discounts aren’t as widespread as on some other brands, there are still a handful of solid offers worth checking out.

Garmin Venu 4
Garmin Venu 4: was £469.99 now £389.99 at Amazon
A stylish AMOLED smartwatch that blends fitness tracking with everyday smarts. The Venu 4 offers advanced health monitoring, built-in GPS, sleep and stress tracking, and up to 12 days of battery life, all wrapped in a premium design with Garmin’s latest wellness insights.

Garmin Vivoactive 6
Garmin Vivoactive 6: was £269.99 now £210.29 at Amazon
The Vivoactive 6 is Garmin’s versatile everyday fitness watch, combining built-in GPS, health monitoring and dozens of sports modes with a bright AMOLED display. It’s designed for people who want strong training tools and smart features without the complexity of a hardcore sports watch.

Garmin Fenix 8
Garmin Fenix 8: was £789.99 now £657.82 at Amazon
Garmin’s flagship outdoor watch is built for serious training and adventure. The Fenix 8 combines premium materials with advanced mapping, multi-band GPS, endurance tracking and deep training analytics, making it one of the most capable multisport watches for athletes and explorers.

Garmin Venu X1
Garmin Venu X1: was £679.99 now £569.05 at Amazon
The Venu X1 blends Garmin’s health tracking with smartwatch convenience in a large, ultra-bright AMOLED design. It offers extensive fitness metrics, built-in sports apps, smart notifications and long battery life, making it a premium everyday smartwatch with serious fitness credentials.

Garmin Instinct 2X Solar
Garmin Instinct 2X Solar: was £279.99 now £237.99 at Amazon
A rugged outdoor smartwatch designed for extreme conditions. The Instinct 2X Solar features military-style durability, multi-GNSS positioning, advanced activity tracking and solar charging, delivering exceptional battery life for hikers, adventurers and endurance athletes.

Garmin Forerunner 165 Music (Renewed)
Garmin Forerunner 165 Music (Renewed): was £214 now £181.90 at Amazon
A lightweight running watch with built-in GPS, training insights and onboard music storage. The Forerunner 165 Music delivers core Garmin coaching tools, performance metrics and AMOLED visuals in an affordable package ideal for runners stepping up from a basic fitness tracker.

Garmin Vivofit 4 Replacement Bracelet (Black, S/M)
Garmin Vivofit 4 Replacement Bracelet (Black, S/M): was £21.49 now £17.99 at Amazon
Garmin’s simple, no-nonsense activity tracker designed for everyday movement tracking. The vívofit 4 logs steps, sleep and activity automatically and features an always-on display with a battery that can last over a year, making it a low-maintenance fitness band.

