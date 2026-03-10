All the Garmin watch deals live in the Amazon Spring Deal Days Sale right now, including the cheapest-ever Fenix offer
The online retailer giant slashed the prices of some of the most sought-after Garmins for the big shopping event
Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale is live, and while Garmin discounts aren’t as widespread as on some other brands, there are still a handful of solid offers worth checking out.
Chiefly among these is an offer on the Garmin Fenix 8 (the non-MicroLED variety), which makes the competent outdoor watch the cheapest it has ever been.
The Garmin Venu X1 is also at its lowest price; however, it was at this price before the Amazon Spring Deal Days event started (for only a few days). It's still a good offer on Garmin's Apple Watch-rival wearable.
The sale also includes one of the lowest ever prices (you might be able to detect a pattern here) on the Instinct 2X Solar watch, which has an up to 40-day battery life if the solar panels are exposed to enough sunlight.
Below, I collected all the deals currently available. At the end of the article, I also included a price widget that collects prices from every site, not just Amazon, in case any Garmins are even cheaper somewhere else. Unlikely, but it can happen.
A stylish AMOLED smartwatch that blends fitness tracking with everyday smarts. The Venu 4 offers advanced health monitoring, built-in GPS, sleep and stress tracking, and up to 12 days of battery life, all wrapped in a premium design with Garmin’s latest wellness insights.
The Vivoactive 6 is Garmin’s versatile everyday fitness watch, combining built-in GPS, health monitoring and dozens of sports modes with a bright AMOLED display. It’s designed for people who want strong training tools and smart features without the complexity of a hardcore sports watch.
Garmin’s flagship outdoor watch is built for serious training and adventure. The Fenix 8 combines premium materials with advanced mapping, multi-band GPS, endurance tracking and deep training analytics, making it one of the most capable multisport watches for athletes and explorers.
The Venu X1 blends Garmin’s health tracking with smartwatch convenience in a large, ultra-bright AMOLED design. It offers extensive fitness metrics, built-in sports apps, smart notifications and long battery life, making it a premium everyday smartwatch with serious fitness credentials.
A rugged outdoor smartwatch designed for extreme conditions. The Instinct 2X Solar features military-style durability, multi-GNSS positioning, advanced activity tracking and solar charging, delivering exceptional battery life for hikers, adventurers and endurance athletes.
A lightweight running watch with built-in GPS, training insights and onboard music storage. The Forerunner 165 Music delivers core Garmin coaching tools, performance metrics and AMOLED visuals in an affordable package ideal for runners stepping up from a basic fitness tracker.
Garmin’s simple, no-nonsense activity tracker designed for everyday movement tracking. The vívofit 4 logs steps, sleep and activity automatically and features an always-on display with a battery that can last over a year, making it a low-maintenance fitness band.