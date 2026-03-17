Garmin’s top-tier watches are £1,000 off at Goldsmiths right now

Even though they aren't that different from your everyday Fenix, like most of us, I always dreamed of owning a Garmin Marq one day. There is something about a premium Garmin watch that just excites me: the materials, the finish, all of it.

Shop all Garmin watch deals at Goldsmith

Lucky for me, luxury watch retailer Goldsmith decided to make them a lot more affordable. And I mean, nearly a grand off more affordable! Not sure why the change of heart – as in, why Goldsmith is trying to get rid of its Marq stock – but I won't question when someone is happy to sell Garmins for a lot cheaper than usual.

The retailer is also selling the AMOLED Fenix 8 for £179 less, but you can get those for even cheaper on Amazon. Otherwise, the rest of the sale is very much Marq-only, which I have absolutely no issues with. If you want to check out other offers from the brand, check out T3's best Garmin deals roundup.

Save £1,000 Garmin Marq Adventurer (Gen 2) Damascus Steel Edition 46mm: was £2,799 now £1,799 at Goldsmiths Read more Read less ▼ Handcrafted from folded Damascus steel, this 46mm tool watch blends ancient metallurgy with modern tech. It features a domed sapphire lens over a bright AMOLED display, multi-band GPS with SatIQ, and preloaded TopoActive maps. Battery life reaches 16 days, with advanced navigation tools like ClimbPro and ABC sensors.

Save £1,000 Garmin Marq Commander (Gen 2) Carbon Edition 46mm: was £2,799 now £1,799 at Goldsmiths Read more Read less ▼ Built from ultra-light fused carbon fibre with a titanium rear case, the Commander Carbon Edition is designed for tactical use. It includes night vision compatibility, stealth mode, kill switch, and multi-band GPS. The AMOLED display sits beneath sapphire glass, while advanced training metrics and expedition-grade battery life complete the package.

Save £950 Garmin Marq Golfer (Gen 2) Carbon Edition 46mm: was £2,699 now £1,749 at Goldsmiths Read more Read less ▼ This carbon fibre and titanium luxury golf watch pairs a domed sapphire AMOLED display with over 43,000 preloaded courses. Premium features include PlaysLike distances, wind data, and shot tracking with CT10 sensors. It also delivers full Garmin health tracking and up to 16 days of battery life in smartwatch mode.

Save £920 Garmin Marq Athlete (Gen 2) Carbon Edition 46mm: was £2,599 now £1,679 at Goldsmiths Read more Read less ▼ The Athlete Carbon Edition combines a featherweight carbon fibre case with a titanium core for durability. It packs Garmin’s full suite of training tools, including VO2 max, training readiness, and multi-band GNSS. A sapphire AMOLED display, advanced performance metrics, and long battery life make it a premium multisport powerhouse.