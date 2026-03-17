Garmin’s top-tier watches are £1,000 off at Goldsmiths right now
The luxury watch retailer is discounting Garmin MARQ models like they’re everyday Forerunners
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Even though they aren't that different from your everyday Fenix, like most of us, I always dreamed of owning a Garmin Marq one day. There is something about a premium Garmin watch that just excites me: the materials, the finish, all of it.
Shop all Garmin watch deals at Goldsmith
Lucky for me, luxury watch retailer Goldsmith decided to make them a lot more affordable. And I mean, nearly a grand off more affordable! Not sure why the change of heart – as in, why Goldsmith is trying to get rid of its Marq stock – but I won't question when someone is happy to sell Garmins for a lot cheaper than usual.
The retailer is also selling the AMOLED Fenix 8 for £179 less, but you can get those for even cheaper on Amazon. Otherwise, the rest of the sale is very much Marq-only, which I have absolutely no issues with. If you want to check out other offers from the brand, check out T3's best Garmin deals roundup.
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Built from ultra-light fused carbon fibre with a titanium rear case, the Commander Carbon Edition is designed for tactical use. It includes night vision compatibility, stealth mode, kill switch, and multi-band GPS. The AMOLED display sits beneath sapphire glass, while advanced training metrics and expedition-grade battery life complete the package.
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The Athlete Carbon Edition combines a featherweight carbon fibre case with a titanium core for durability. It packs Garmin’s full suite of training tools, including VO2 max, training readiness, and multi-band GNSS. A sapphire AMOLED display, advanced performance metrics, and long battery life make it a premium multisport powerhouse.
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A rugged 51mm titanium smartwatch with a sapphire crystal, the Tactix 7 Pro is built for extreme environments. It adds a built-in LED flashlight, solar charging, and multi-band GPS. Tactical features include night vision mode, stealth mode, and ballistic compatibility, alongside full mapping, health tracking, and expedition-ready battery performance.