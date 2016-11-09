Watch this: Dishonored 2 gets action-stuffed launch trailer

As you may I have seen, we're a big fan of the Dishonored series here at T3 Towers, with us just last week interviewing Dishonored 2's Level Design Director Christophe Carrier about the hot new title.

Now, with days left before the game's launch date of November 11, Dishonored 2 has received an official launch trailer. While shorter than September's "creative kills" trailer, this new one packs just as much action, as well as some tantalising glimpses at the full game's plot and characters.

Anyway, enough talk, here is the trailer in full: