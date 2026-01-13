My favourite Nintendo Switch 2 controller by far just hit an all-time low price
The 8BitDo Pro 3 Bluetooth Controller is even better than the official Nintendo alternative
Like many, I ordered the official Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller when I bought my console last year, and it's one of the best the company has ever made. However, there's actually something better that I've upgraded to – and now you can too with a big discount.
The 8BitDo Pro 3 is ideal for the Switch 2, coming with TMR thumbsticks, swappable action buttons, a charging deck and receiver, and a whole lot more. It also has retro vibes, especially in the classic GameCube purple colourway, and it's now just £48 on Amazon.
That's down from £59.99, so you get a very decent 20% off a controller that's not actually been available for that long. It also works with the original Switch, Windows, SteamOS and mobile, so you can use it to game across multiple platforms.
The Pro 3 controller is one of the best around, with a hidden dongle in the charging dock that enables latency-free wireless play. The magnetic action buttons can also be swapped, so you can change from a Nintendo configuration to anything you fancy.
If you prefer a SNES-style colourway, the "G Classic" model also has a decent discount. It's down to £49.80 from £59.99.
The lighter variant also has a good amount off right now. It is also compatible with SteamOS, Windows, Mac, iPhone and Android.
8BitDo has been making alternative controllers for a fair while now, but has really hit its stride in the last 12 months. There are superb controllers for all manner of modern and retro consoles and games machines, including a new flip device that attaches to the bottom of an iPhone or Android phone.
This effectively turns your device into a Game Boy and retro gaming handheld in general.
The 8BitDo FlipPad was announced during CES 2026 and is coming in summer 2026. We're not yet sure how much it'll cost, but considering how good the brand's other controllers are, we're sure it'll be worth it.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
