My favourite Nintendo Switch 2 controller by far just hit an all-time low price

Like many, I ordered the official Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller when I bought my console last year, and it's one of the best the company has ever made. However, there's actually something better that I've upgraded to – and now you can too with a big discount.

The 8BitDo Pro 3 is ideal for the Switch 2, coming with TMR thumbsticks, swappable action buttons, a charging deck and receiver, and a whole lot more. It also has retro vibes, especially in the classic GameCube purple colourway, and it's now just £48 on Amazon.

That's down from £59.99, so you get a very decent 20% off a controller that's not actually been available for that long. It also works with the original Switch, Windows, SteamOS and mobile, so you can use it to game across multiple platforms.

Save 20% 8BitDo Pro 3 Controller – Purple: was £59.99 now £48 at Amazon The Pro 3 controller is one of the best around, with a hidden dongle in the charging dock that enables latency-free wireless play. The magnetic action buttons can also be swapped, so you can change from a Nintendo configuration to anything you fancy.

If you prefer a SNES-style colourway, the "G Classic" model also has a decent discount. It's down to £49.80 from £59.99.

8BitDo has been making alternative controllers for a fair while now, but has really hit its stride in the last 12 months. There are superb controllers for all manner of modern and retro consoles and games machines, including a new flip device that attaches to the bottom of an iPhone or Android phone.

This effectively turns your device into a Game Boy and retro gaming handheld in general.

The 8BitDo FlipPad was announced during CES 2026 and is coming in summer 2026. We're not yet sure how much it'll cost, but considering how good the brand's other controllers are, we're sure it'll be worth it.