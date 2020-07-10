Exclusive discount: save up to 60% on Levi's, Hugo Boss, Vans and more in The Hut summer sale!

If you're looking for designer gear at a discount price, head over to The Hut immediately, as the online retailer is currently holding a huge sale, with massive savings on thousands of items.

The Hut has reduced selected lines in clothing, footwear, beauty and home accessories by up to 60-percent, with discounts on designer brands such as Levi's, Guess, Barbour, Hugo Boss, and many, many more, so you can fill your wardrobe designer essentials for less money.

To make life even better, we've teamed up with The Hut to create an exclusive discount code, giving you an extra 10-percent off sale items. So make sure you use the code 'T310' to receive the extra discount (which will work across menswear, womenswear and homeware).

Now is an ideal time to refresh your wardrobe just in time for summer holidays, as well as allowing you to stock up on clothing for winter.

If you've been eyeing up something from The Hut for a little while, there's never been a better time to order it.

We've selected a few highlights from The Hut's sale below, but be sure to head over to the site to find your own deals.

The Hut sale menswear top picks:

Levi's Men's Vintage Fit Trucker Jacket - Washed Blue | RRP: £110.00 | now £55.00 + extra 10% off with code 'T310"

The Levi’s Trucker jacket has been the brand’s original jean jacket since the 1960s. Inspired by the iconic ‘Type III’ jacket from 1967, the denim jacket is cut for a vintage, relaxed fit with a light blue wash for a worn-in look. The non-stretch denim jacket is crafted from pure cotton and features a press stud fasten button placket to the front and buttoned band cuffs.View Deal

Levi's Men's Logo Colorblock Crewneck Sweatshirt - Red/White | RRP: £55.00 | now £28.00 + extra 10% off with code 'T310'

Red colour block Levi’s sweatshirt with a ‘90s-inspired design. The cotton sweatshirt is designed with a contrasting serif logo print across the chest. Finished with a logo tab on the side seam and a ribbed crew neck, hem and cuffs.View Deal

Vans Men's Checkerboard Classic/Slip-On Trainers - Blue Mirage/True White | RRP: £55.00 | now £39.00 + extra 10% off with code 'T310'

Vans classic Slip-On trainers with the brand’s iconic off-white and blue checkerboard canvas uppers. Elasticated side gores enable the trainers to easily be slipped on and off. The iconic waffle outsole provides increased traction. A Vans flag tab on the vamp and a signature ‘Off the Wall’ licence plate on the heel complete the slip-on trainers.View Deal

BOSS Hugo Boss Men's Fero 1 Cap - Medium Beige | RRP: £35.00 | now £21.00 + extra 10% off with code T310

Beige BOSS Hugo Boss cap with tonal logo embroidery on the front. The cotton twill baseball cap has a classic six-panel design and is washed for a soft feel. An adjustable strap at the back enables you to customise the fit. A curved peak, breathable eyelets and a tonal top button completes the cap.View Deal

Tommy Hilfiger Men's Big Flag Beanie - Sky Captain | RRP: £45.00 | now £23.00 + extra 10% off with code 'T310'

Navy merino wool beanie from Tommy Hilfiger with a flag patch on the front. The rib-knit beanie is crafted from luxuriously soft merino wool and cotton blend. A turn-up hem completes the beanie.View Deal

BOSS Hugo Boss Men's Triple Pack Boxer Shorts - Black/White | RRP: £36.00 | now £26.00 + extra 10% off with code 'T310'

Three pack of BOSS Hugo Boss black boxers in comfortable stretch cotton. The black boxers feature contrasting white waistbands decorated with repeated branding. Presented in a branded gift box.View Deal

Ted Baker Men's Importa Leather Document Bag - Navy | RRP: £199.00 | £140.00 + extra 10% off with code 'T310'

Crafted from bovine leather, Ted Baker’s ‘Importa’ bag is designed to keep documents safe during transportation. The black bag has a textured finish and a rectangular, structured shape with a zip top opening. Comes with two navy handles and matching detachable and adjustable crossbody strap with silver-tone hardware and lobster clips. Lined internally, a zipped pocket and laptop sleeve also feature. Finished with brand foil lettering on one side.View Deal

Timberland Men's Killington Nubuck Chukka Boots - Wheat | RRP: £115.00 | now £81.00 + extra 10% off with code 'T310'

Men's Timberland boots with premium full-grain leather uppers from a Leather Working Group Silver-rated sustainable tannery. Showcasing an iconic, chukka boot silhouette, the lightweight, hard-wearing 'Killington' boots have been designed to provide all-day comfort with an OrthoLite footbed, and feature breathable PET lining and recycled laces. A padded collar enhances comfort around the ankle, while a SensorFlex comfort system provides a supportive, flexible stride on any terrain.View Deal

Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Trainers - White | RRP: £55.00 | now £33.00 + extra 10% off with code 'T310'

Superga showcases the 2750 Cotu Classic trainers in white, a lightweight design crafted from fully breathable cotton with vulcanised rubber soles and six eyelet lace-up. Complete with visible stitched panels for a casual finish and Superga logo tab to the side.View Deal

The Hut sale womenswear top picks:

Karl Lagerfeld Women's Ikonik Karl Pocket T-Shirt - White | RRP: £75.00 | now £45.00 + extra 10% off with code 'T310'

Pure cotton T-shirt for women by Karl Lagerfeld. Cut with a round neck and short sleeves. Printed with signature ‘Ikonik’ graphic peering over the patch pocket to the left chest. Brand lettering to the rear.View Deal

Vans Women's Old Skool Neon Trainers - Knockout Pink/True White | RRP: £65.00 | now £39.00 + extra 10% off with code 'T310'

Bright neon pink ‘Old Skool’ Vans trainers with canvas uppers. The low top trainers feature Vans’ signature white Sidestripe, a lace-up fastening and re-enforced toe caps to withstand repeated wear. The sneakers sit on a white midsole with a contrasting black stripe and Vans’ iconic waffle outsole for superior grip. Finished with a Vans ‘Off the Wall’ logo plate on the heel, a padded ankle collar for comfort and contrasting white stitching throughout.View Deal

The Cambridge Satchel Company Women's 11" Magnetic Batchel - Red Berry/Lily White/Bluebell Matte | RRP: £155.00 | now £93.00 + extra 10% off with code 'T310'

The Cambridge Satchel Company's 11 Inch Batchel is handmade from natural cow leather with a characteristic construction that combines features from a satchel and briefcase. The front flap and two magnetic straps open to reveal the main compartment and an external front pocket for additional storage. A top handle and adjustable, detachable shoulder strap offer versatile carrying options. Finished with stitched detailing and signature brass hardware.View Deal

Superdry Women's Eden Linen Dress - Soft Pink | RRP: £59.99 | now £42.00 + extra 10% off with code 'T310'

Combine comfort with effortless style in the ‘Eden’ dress, crafted by designer of luxury yet versatile goods, Superdry. A sleeveless cut with a V-neckline offers a sultry, alluring aesthetic to the dress, allowing it to be dressed up or down. A cinched waist emphasises the fun-loving nature of the pink dress, creating a feminine, hourglass silhouette that is destined to offer confidence and empowerment. The midi length of the dress adds a floaty, whimsical element to the piece, which is complemented by button-fastening all the way up to the neckline. Finished with a tiny branded patch at the waist, the midi dress is a triumphant blend of practicality and glamour.View Deal

Tommy Hilfiger Women's Iconic Tommy Credit Card Mono - Blue Ink | RRP: £35.00 | now £14.00 + extra 10% off with code 'T310'

Tommy Hilfiger blue card holder with an all-over ‘TH’ monogram print. The faux leather card case is designed with four external card slots and a gold-tone metal logo on the front. Finished with signature flag colour binding on the edges.View Deal

Ted Baker Women's Danieel Bow Mini Shoulder Bag - Black | RRP: £109.00 | now £77.00 + extra 10% off with code 'T310'

Ted Baker ‘Danieel’ mini black shoulder bag. Textured leather exterior with magnetic flap top closure. Dual curb chain and leather strap. Complete with decorative bow detailing and Ted Baker branding.View Deal

RAINS Jacket - Red | RRP: £75.00 | now £53.00 + extra 10% off with code 'T310'

No need to shelter from the storm with the red RAINS Women's Jacket, as you will be able to brave any adverse weather thanks to the lightweight, water-resistant composition of polyester and polyurethane. The protective hood can be adjusted with the drawcords which also have metal eyelets to increase their durability. Equally adjustable are the sleeve cuffs, so that you can achieve a looser fit for improved breathability or a tighter fit to retain warmth. Fastened with snap buttons, this closure extends to the neck to keep you as dry as possible.View Deal

Make sure you head over to The Hut for all of the deals:

The 'T310' discount code is valid until the end of July.

Liked this?