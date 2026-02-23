Ghd just dropped its fastest ever hair dryer – but it’s the design you’ll love the most

QUICK SUMMARY Ghd has launched the Speed hair dryer, its fastest and smartest hair dryer to date. Priced at £299, the Ghd Speed uses dual airflow technology and a next-generation motor that dries and styles hair quickly.

Ghd has just launched its newest hair dryer, and it certainly lives up to its speedy name. The new Ghd Speed is the brand’s fastest hair dryer to date, thanks to its new motor and halo dual air flow technology – but it’s the design you’ll love the most.

Best known for its line-up of hair tools, Ghd has been around since 2001 and its latest innovations prove that it’s a hair care company that knows how to keep up with the trends. Its latest hair dryer tackles an important area within hair styling as, let’s face it, no one wants to spend a long time drying their hair!

To solve the time-consuming ‘problem’ of drying hair, Ghd’s new Speed hair dryer has a next-generation brushless motor that spins at 118,000 RPM to dry your hair faster than before. Alongside the motor, the Ghd Speed uses the brand’s halo dual air flow technology that delivers high pressure speeds up to 176km/h to dry hair from top to bottom.

Despite the high speeds, the Ghd Speed maintains a cool temperature due to its halo technology. The heated airflow is balanced by a ‘halo’ of cool air which quickly but gently dries hair and leaves your roots and scalp cool to the touch to minimise heat damage.

My favourite thing about the new Ghd Speed is its design. Available in black, titanium black and silver white colours, the Ghd Speed has a curved handle that makes it easier to hold and move around the head. It has three simple buttons on the handle to turn the dryer on and off, and adjust the temperature and speed settings.

Speaking of, the Ghd Speed has four heat and four speed settings to choose from. It also has a cool shot button, and a memory lock function so you can save your last dry’s settings for easier and quicker controls – the Ghd Speed is all about speed, after all!

The Ghd Speed comes with a styling concentrator which stays cool even when used at the highest heat setting. Available to buy now, the Ghd Speed is priced at £299 and is available to buy at Ghd and select retailers, like LOOKFANTASTIC .

