Best white gadgets to buy in 2012

Marshall Major Headphones
Iconic amp makers Marshall unleash its brightly hued headphones that are beautifully cushioned, with retro-styled snugness, and feature a headband which uses the same vinyl used for Marshall amplifiers. They are also foldable which means they should fit nicely in your bag nicely.
Price: £100
Link: marshallheadphones.com
Nokia Lumia 800
Joining the current, black, cyan and magenta offerings, the lightly hued version of the Windows Phone 7.5 handset that comes with all the features that make it one of Nokia's best mobiles for some time. So you can expect a stunning 3.7-inch ClearBlack AMOLED display a 1.4GHz processor with an 8-megapixel rear-mounted camera landing on the rear with an LED flash and Carl Zeiss optics, that now looks pretty slick in with a white lick of paint.
Price: From £200
Link: Nokia
Apple iPad 2
The Apple iPad 2 is the best tablet on the market in almost every way. It towers over its rivals in looks and functionality, whilst boasting by far the biggest catalogue of tablet-optimised apps. Despite the lack of Flash support and a very average rear camera, the iPad 2 is a marvel of design and now comes in white.
Price: £399
Link: store.apple.com/uk
Tivoli Model One Frost Collection
Prop this up in your living room and not only will you get an AM/FM radio with a room-filling 3-inch full range speaker and an analog tuning dial, but it will also look the part with its white lacquered wooden cabinet and silver knobs.
Price: £219
Link: Tivoli
Beats by Dre Pro Headphones
Beats has previously teamed up with musical luminaries such as Ludacris, Lady Gaga and Sean 'Diddy' Combs, and they are not finished just yet. Most Beats kit stamped with the uber brand of Dr. Dre himself have been middling at best. But these big prosumer cans offer some of the best audio we've seen and are beautifully designed.
Price: £349
Link: hmv.co.uk
Samsung Galaxy S2
T3's Phone of the Year and outright Android smartphone great, the S2 offers an exciting batch of specs and features, from a super responsive 4.3-inch touchscreen to the excellent 8-megapixel camera.The super-AMOLED screen is glorious, the battery-life is good and the phone is packed with well built features and functions. This is certainly one of the best Android handsets out there.
Price: £500
Link: carphonewarehouse.com
Philips DesignLine Edge
Philips’ svelte, 42-inch, highly fashionable telly, the Edge, is leading the charge back to lily-white purity. It features an oversized single pane of glass that hangs millimetres above the ground to give it that floating effect, has Wi-Fi-connected Smart TV, which enables users to enjoy movies or photos from their phone, laptop or the internet wirelessly, and uses passive 3D tech – the one with cheaper specs.
Price: £1,200
Link: johnlewis.com
Apple iPhone 4
We’ve rambled on about how excellent the iPhone 4 is for nine months now. It took them a while, but eventually Apple got a shiny white iPhone 4 onto shelves. There’s nowt different to the black one, apart from being minutely thicker, but by jove it looks pretty.
Price: £510
Link: store.apple.com/uk
Parrot by NoDesign DIA
A lot more desirable than your average digital photo frame, this lightbox-like design has its own range of apps and connects by Wi-Fi, USB or Bluetooth. It also takes DS and MMC memory cards.
Price: £496
Link: parrot.com
Denon Ceol
Denon’s network music system is a fully realised, next-gen super-system now with AirPlay as standard. The main unit integrates an amp, CD, web radio/streamer, iPod dock and FM tuner. Your iOS device pops into a concealed roof-top dock, but with Wi-Fi, DLNA, AirPlay and Flac support all built in, the Ceol also does a great job as a music streamer. Audio quality is light and creamy, propelled by a punchy, 65W amp. It’s pretty much perfect for its price.
Price: £499
Link: denon.co.uk
Nocs NS400 Titanium earphones
iPod headphones-like in terms of design, these in-ear 'phones have the sound performance to match its sleek looks. With a mic on board to intercept calls, titanium housing and noise isolating silicone sleeves help deliver a rich, natural bass performance which sadly can't be said about the earphones chucked in with iOS devices these days.
Price: £65
Link: Amazon
Bang & Olufsen Beovox
B&O’s new passive, in-wall loudspeaker can be rotated and tilted towards your eardrums. The sound quality is as good as you would expect from Bang & Olufsen, and thanks to its super-light construction, you can stick it to the ceiling too.
Price: £400
Link: bang-olufsen.com
Samsung Galaxy Nexus
Step forward the world's first Android 4.0 which packs more than just the latest OS update. Boasting a dual-core processor and 1GB of RAM making it incredibly zippy, the 4.65-inch sAMOLED screen phone also hosts a true 720p screen. There's a 5-megapixel snapper on the back with 1080p video recording capabilities to go with all the features that Ice Cream Sandwich brings like NFC support, Android Beam and Face Unlock so you don't have to log another password in the memory.
Price: From £520
Link: Samsung
Flip Ultra HD
The 8GB Ultra holds up to two hours of 720p HD video and boasts a bright, two-inch screen. Pop out the trademark flick-USB to take it to your PC, or whip out the new HDMI output and showcase your work on TV. Perfect for Christmas family videos, especially if you want to stick them up on YouTube afterwards.
Price: £60
Link: flipvideo.co.uk
Google Nexus S
With curved edges and black front with a screen you can barely see, the Google Nexus S is a gorgeous phone. Though it is certainly not cutting edge these days, the Nexus S remains a solid performer touting Android 2.3 Gingerbread along with excellent hardware credentials.
Price: £299
Link: google.com/nexus
Nintendo 3DS
The Nintendo 3DS is the latest handheld console to bring 3D gaming to the masses. It can be a bit hard on the eyes at times, but there's no denying that Nintendo's latest dual-screen offering is a whole load of fun. It's had a bit of time to build up a decent catalogue of games since release, so now is a great time to be picking one up and jumping into some portable 3D gaming.
Price: £150
Link: nintendo.com
Three Huawei Mi-Fi
Stay online with the mobile Wi-Fi device that supports 3G speeds of up to 21MBPS. Originally in black, the Huawei Mi-Fi dongle now comes in a lovely, glossy white and will connect to your Wi-Fi devices both home and away from home.
Price: Contract only
Link: three.co.uk
HTC Sensation XL
If you like your smartphone screens on the generous side and serious audio credentials, the Sensation XL should just about do the trick. Featuring a giant 4.7-inch 800x480 WVGA display the Sensation XL with Beats Audio is an absolute powerhouse featuring a single-core 1.5GHz processor, 768MB of RAM and a whopping 16GB of internal storage, all wrapped in a premium white body.
Price: From £400
Link: HTC
Nikon J1 Camera
The J1 is Nikon’s smaller and cheaper alternative to the flagship V1 camera. Understandably it doesn’t support the features of its bigger brother but it is still a high quality snapper for photo-happy people, or those who want to catalogue their Christmas moments.It looks real pretty in white too.
Price: £699
Link: nikon.com
Nokia Lumia 710
Unlike the Nokia Lumia 800, the Lumia 710 will be around £100 cheaper but comes rocking several of the same specs including 1.4GHz processor, hardware acceleration and graphics processor. Sporting a 5-megapixel camera and 720p HD video recording capabilities, it will play nice with your favourite social networking sites, and comes with a pair of Nokia and Monster Purity HD headphones.
Price: From £200
Link: Nokia