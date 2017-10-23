24 top tech Christmas gifts according to Currys PC World

By Becca Caddy
Introduction
Buying a present for someone who’s into tech might seem easy, but nowadays with so many brands, models, colours and specs to wade through it can be difficult to separate the must-haves from the must-avoids.
Luckily, Currys PC World has pulled together the best of the bunch with its top 24 predictions of the tech that’s set to dominate this festive season. The best bit? The list is designed to suit all kinds of tastes, from the leading voice-activated assistants and the top coffee machine on the market for those looking to kit out their smart home, through to devices built for entertainment, like the new Star Wars and Sphero collaboration, as well as one of the most best drones money can buy.
Sonos One
The Sonos One speaker serves up top sound with Amazon’s voice-activated Alexa service built-in. You can play music, check the news, manage other smart devices and so much more hands-free.
Amazon Echo Dot
The simplest and cheapest way to bring Amazon’s voice-activated Alexa assistant into your home. Connect the Dot to Bluetooth speakers and take advantage of hands-free commands, music controls and much more.
R2-D2 App-Enabled Sphero Droid
The connected toy experts at Sphero have moved on from the BB-8 to bring us a fully interactive R2-D2 that looks, acts and sounds like a genuine astromech droid.
Google Home Mini
Powered by the Google Assistant, the voice-activated Google Home Mini is a small speaker that allows you to control smart products in your home, serves up news, weather and more.
Google Home
The Google Home is a voice-activated speaker with the Google Assistant built-in. You can control smart products, ask for weather updates and listen to music, playlists and more.
Instax Mini 9
Bring your photos back to the real world with the Instax Mini 9, a compact instant camera with a built-in selfie mirror and close-up lens making it ideal for parties.
HP Sprocket
Bring your favourite digital snaps to life with the HP Sprocket, a portable, pocket-sized photo printer that connects up to your smartphone via Bluetooth to create instant photos or stickers.
Microsoft Xbox One X
The most advanced Xbox on the market, the One X allows you to watch 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray and 4K video streaming. It boasts 40 percent more power than any other console.
Bose QC35 II
The QuietComfort headphones are firm favourites for best-in-class noise cancellation and sound quality. Now they have the voice-activated Google Assistant built-in too, for notifications, playing music and other tasks on-the-move.
Nespresso Vertuo
The new Vertuo Coffee machine from Nespresso has automatic blend recognition, making it ideal for busy people because you get the best blend without ever having to touch the settings.
Google Chromecast
Plug the Google Chromecast into your TV and then you can stream TV shows, films, sports, games and anything else from your phone or tablet straight to the screen.
ACER Chromebook R13
This Chromebook can be a laptop or a tablet. It has a 13.3” full HD display and 12 hours of battery life, making it ideal for work, play or both.
Dyson Supersonic
Dyson’s revolutionary new hairdryer promises shinier, healthier hair in a fraction of the time it usually takes thanks to its fast-drying, Air Multiplier technology and digital motor.
Fitbit Ionic Watch
Fitbit’s high-end Ionic smartwatch has built-in GPS tracking, a continuous heart rate monitor, text and call notifications, 4 days of battery life and music storage, making it the perfect workout companion.
DJI Spark
The Spark drone from DJI may be small, but it packs a punch allowing you to record and stream full HD footage and reach a maximum speed of 31mph.
LENOVO Star Wars: Jedi Challenges Augmented Reality Headset
Finally find out what it feels like to battle with a lightsaber thanks to the Lenovo Star Wars AR experience, which works with a headset and force feedback controller.
HP Pavilion 14 White & Rose Gold
Built for handling simple tasks with ease, the HP Pavilion 14 is lightweight, boasts an all-day battery life and has B&O Play audio tuning and Audio Boost for the best sound.
Logitech G29/G920
Built for the Playstation 3, 4 and PC, the Driving Force racing wheel from Logitech allows you to really feel what it’s like to race your way over the finish line.
Beats Studio 3 Wireless
The Beats Studio 3 Headphones deliver a truly immersive audio experience thanks to adaptive noise-cancelling to block out external sound, a comfortable over-the-ear design and wireless Bluetooth connectivity.
Bose SoundLink Revolve Plus
The SoundLink Revolve Plus from Bose is a water resistant speaker that delivers 360-degree sound and blasts out 16 hours of music on a single charge, making it ideal for parties.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S3
The Galaxy Tab S3 from Samsung has a 9.7” multi-point touchscreen with a high-resolution super AMOLED display and great-sounding quad speakers. It comes with an S Pen for drawing and note-taking.
GoPro Hero 6
Create smooth videos with 4K Ultra HD recording at 60 fps or Full HD 1080p video at 240 fps for slow motion effects. Built-in WiFi then allows you to transfer your creations.
Samsung Galaxy Note 8
The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has a 6.3" Quad HD display and an exceptional 12 MP rear lens camera, which allows you to take professional-looking photos.
Google Pixel 2
The new Google handset has a 5” AMOLED Full HD screen and a 12MP rear-facing camera for great-looking photographs. It also comes with Google Lens, a new way to search using your camera.