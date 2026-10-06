Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra colour options leak from a trusted source

Quick Summary The Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra colours have leaked, including one of the exclusive colours expected. The next Samsung flagship phone should be announced early in 2027, but it's not clear whether that will be January or February.

The Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra will come with four base colours, with a fifth special colour confirmed by a reliable source.

Samsung's next flagship phone is expected in early 2027 and we've already heard a lot about what it might offer, including a change in the tone of the camera and a new design.

But now we learn the colours that Samsung is going to offer. Those include black, blue, light pink and white. In addition, violet is said to be a special colour.

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Normally, Samsung offers the base colours to all of its network partners, while special colours are reserved for those who buy direct from Samsung.com. This includes some of the more interesting hues.

For example, the current selection for the Galaxy S26 Ultra includes Cobalt Violet, Black, Sky Blue and White, while the special exclusive colours are Pink Gold and Silver Shadow.

That suggests that there's another special colour expected, with UniverseIce only mentioning five so far.

There is also a special color:VioletOctober 5, 2026

The Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra is expected to change look when it launches in 2027, dropping the design that's been evolving since the Galaxy S22 Ultra. This will also see one of the cameras ditched, with Samsung deciding to scrap the second zoom.

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The leaked design suggests that Samsung is going to adopt a camera island that stretches across the width of the phone, which has drawn unfavourable comparisons to recent iPhone models.

It's not currently known when the manufacturer will launch the new device, with the Galaxy S26 Ultra announced in February 2026, but previous models landing in January.

Beyond that, it's expected that the Galaxy S27 Ultra will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6, although it's not known how the "for Galaxy" styling will be applied.

The phone is said to have a larger capacity 5,700mAh battery, a hefty increase over the Galaxy S26 Ultra with its 5,000mAh. It's also expected to come with 60W charging.

There are other camera changes expected, with a new main sensor which should lift the quality of the photos that it takes and help Samsung's flagship remain competitive.