Motorola is finally catching up with Android 17 updates – is your phone next on the list?

Quick Summary Motorola is rolling out Android 17 to eligible devices, with Razr and Edge models at the top of the list. Some models will also get the Qira personal AI assistant. Motorola's reputation for updating its phones has not been good in the past, but the Android 17 update arrives some two months earlier than Android 16 did.

Motorola is updating eligible devices to Android 17, sitting under the Hello UI interface. The updates have started, with a report saying that the Razr Ultra (2026) has made the move to Android 17, adding to the Edge 60 Pro and other devices that have been updated over the past weeks.

The update comes some three and a bit months after Google released Android 17 for the Google Pixel, with Samsung updating the Galaxy S26 in mid-September. In the grand scheme of things, that puts Motorola in the middle of the pack – at least for the start of the roll-out.

There's the promise that 50 devices will be updated to Android 17, across Signature, Edge and Razr families, which will also get access to Motorola Qira, the company's personalised AI assistant.

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Those with Moto G devices are also in line, although they are not expected to get Qira.

Motorola's reputation for updates hasn't always been the best, although pushing the update this close to Samsung is a boost – this is about two months faster than the update to Android 16 for those top-tier Edge devices.

While the timeframe is better, Motorola doesn't offer the same length of support that rivals do. Google offers seven years for all its devices, while Samsung also offers seven years for most models. Motorola, by comparison, offers only three years of updates for many of its phones.

That position is starting to change, perhaps as Motorola looks to be more competitive, but also reflects that people are holding onto phones a little longer than they used to. The Motorola Signature, for example, will get a similar seven years of updates to Google and Samsung, although many of the Razr flip phones will only get three.

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What's new in Android 17 for Motorola devices?

Android 17 on Moto phones will update Hello UI as well as delivering Qira for eligible devices as detailed above.

Other improvements include stacked widgets on the home screen, themed icons, and changes for quick settings styling.

Live updates are now supported, designed to let you see the ongoing status of something, for example a food delivery or sports scores. Notification summaries are offered and notifications are also better organised.

There's better control for HDR brightness, bug fixes and performance improvements, rolled into the software too.

Here's a condensed list of the Motorola devices expected to get Android 17: