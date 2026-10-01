This premium power bank saved my bacon when travelling – Here's why I recommend Anker's 25,000mAh monster at this lower price

I've been travelling a lot to events this month and sometimes it's easy to get caught out – when my phone didn't charge overnight due to a socket issue, but I had to head to the airport early.

Now, my Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 lasts well, but as I needed to tether for on-the-go-connectivity to work when in transit, the already low percentage was battered a bit more. But then a colleague stepped in with this amazing Anker power bank.

Check out the Anker deal on Amazon

Since, I've been contemplating buying one – and I've just seen on Amazon that there's 27% off the usual price in this decent deal, which is lower than the last few months. It is Amazon's Bid Deals Days next week (6 and 7 October), however, so there's a chance it could drop even lower than – in which case an Amazon price-match would be valid.

Save £23.99 Anker 25,000mAh Travel Power Bank: was £89.98 now £65.99 at Amazon Anker's premier charging bank is designed for speedy top-ups when on the go, with two USB-C cables built in, a third USB-C port available, and a fourth USB-A port allowing for quad-charging. With a built-in display, solid design, 18-month warranty, and a large 25K-mAh capacity (meaning you're fine to take it onto a plane on your person), there are many high-end benefits to be had here.

I know there are dozens, if not hundreds, of various power bank options out there, so why the Anker? There are myriad reasons, but first and foremost it's a brand that I trust more than others – and with various cheap ones erupting on flights, causing airlines to change their rules, I'm keen to ensure I've got a quality product.

Beyond that, however, it's the versatility of this particular power bank. Its 25,000mAh capacity is massive – it could recharge my Samsung phone five times over – and it includes two USB-C cables on the product itself, ready to plug into your devices.

Its also a fast power bank, offering decent charging speeds, of up to 100W. That's quicker than many of the current best phones are even able to charge at, so it's like plugging into a wall socket at home – and even with two devices charging at once (my laptop was also plugged in), it doesn't zap the output speed, as each port can maintain that speed.

There's even a handy display screen on the front, which shows the charging speed attained for each of the USB-C ports. And if you have an additional spare cable then you can plug into a third port with the same speed ceiling; there's a fourth port, a full-size USB-A, which isn't as quick – but still very handy if that's the cable type you happen to possess (or just want to charge four devices at once).

Those step-up features are what makes this power bank worth spending the extra on. It's just better designed, faster to charge your kit, and tells you how it's doing that in the process. That makes it great value and a solid investment at this price point. And it is payday...