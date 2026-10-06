RAMageddon might be biting, but this gaming laptop seems to buck the trend

It's increasingly becoming commonly accepted that the best time to buy a gaming laptop will always be "last year" from now on. The still-surging prices in the memory component market mean that laptops are now about as expensive as they've ever been, and no model is guaranteed to stay the same price for long.

This means that when you do want a new gaming machine, it's more important than ever that you look out for good sales events to help you get a cut price. Frankly, I think there's a case to be made that these are now the only times when it makes sense to make a major tech purchase.

While the deal I'm showcasing here isn't technically part of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event, I think it's likely prompted by that event, and either way it gets you a big chunk off a really capable 16-inch Acer gaming laptop, making it one to pay attention to.

Save £400 Acer Nitro V 16 AI (RTX 5070): was £1,799 now £1,399 at Currys This is a 5070 laptop, and I'd honestly not really recommend going for anything substantially weaker – the 5070 is a great card even in its laptop variant, and it'll help ensure that you can run games on good settings for a long time to come. All that for £400 less than RRP is hard to argue with.

Getting a laptop with the latest generation of Nvidia cards (a generation that looks set to last a good long while, given the AI industry's hunger for GPUs) is always a good idea if you can afford it. That's just future-proofing, after all. Here, the 5070 should be bankable for ages, based on how it performs with even pretty challenging games right now.

To round out the spec list, the Nitro V 16 AI has a 1TB SSD, which is good since you do occasionally see 500GB instead, even at this sort of price. Its CPU is an AMD Ryzen 7 260, which is great for eking a bit more battery life out when you're not gaming on the machine (if that's a use case you can imagine).

Meanwhile, its 16-inch display comes in at 1920x1200 resolution, which means you can get really sharp if you want it, and with a refresh rate of 180 Hz you'll be able to enjoy extremely smooth gameplay.

It's a great little package, although "little" isn't really the right word, given its size – and if you're on the lookout for a gaming laptop this month, you probably won't see many steeper discounts.