Bose's incredible noise-cancelling headphones are now almost half price

If anyone asks me what the best headphones for travel are, then I'm quick to answer – Bose's QuietComfort over-ears are the lightest, most portable option with the best active noise-cancelling (ANC).

Check out Bose's QC SC Headphones on Amazon

There are an abundance of options, though, with the top-tier Ultra model my favourite. But there's a slight step-down version, the 'SC', that can save you even more money – as they lack the spatial audio features and hard carry case.

Right now, as it's the last day of Amazon's October Prime Day sale, that already lower-than-flagship asking price is further reduced, down by a massive 44% – making these over-ears close to half the price.

Save 44% (£127.55) Bose QuietComfort SC: was £289 now £161.45 at Amazon The 'SC' actually stands for 'soft case', as these headphones come with a more pouch-like slip case, not the hard shell of the Ultra model. That's part of the way they're able to offer cost savings from the off – but Amazon's current sale massively undercuts Bose's own store with a big discount. If you're after ANC that's second to none, then these headphones will absolutely deliver. A great travel or commuter option, no doubt, without the bank-busting asking price.

This particular discount is for the black pair, but there's a 'White Smoke' finish for a few quid more if you prefer – I'd avoid it, personally, as I received the QC Ultra 2 model in that guise and think it looks too plasticky; the black is much classier.

I should repeat that this is part of Amazon's sale, so that price won't necessarily hold after the clock ticks over from Wednesday 7 October – so if you're in the market for quality headphones then now's the time to get that basket to checkout.

Amazon does offer an interesting 0% credit option, however, so with these you could pay £32.29 a month for five months and spread the payment – without paying a penny more than the discounted price. That'd be my way of buying these, if I was in the market for more headphones.