Bose's incredible noise-cancelling headphones are now almost half price

If anyone asks me what the best headphones for travel are, then I'm quick to answer – Bose's QuietComfort over-ears are the lightest, most portable option with the best active noise-cancelling (ANC).
Check out Bose's QC SC Headphones on Amazon
There are an abundance of options, though, with the top-tier Ultra model my favourite. But there's a slight step-down version, the 'SC', that can save you even more money – as they lack the spatial audio features and hard carry case.
Right now, as it's the last day of Amazon's October Prime Day sale, that already lower-than-flagship asking price is further reduced, down by a massive 44% – making these over-ears close to half the price.
The 'SC' actually stands for 'soft case', as these headphones come with a more pouch-like slip case, not the hard shell of the Ultra model.
That's part of the way they're able to offer cost savings from the off – but Amazon's current sale massively undercuts Bose's own store with a big discount.
If you're after ANC that's second to none, then these headphones will absolutely deliver. A great travel or commuter option, no doubt, without the bank-busting asking price.
This particular discount is for the black pair, but there's a 'White Smoke' finish for a few quid more if you prefer – I'd avoid it, personally, as I received the QC Ultra 2 model in that guise and think it looks too plasticky; the black is much classier.
I should repeat that this is part of Amazon's sale, so that price won't necessarily hold after the clock ticks over from Wednesday 7 October – so if you're in the market for quality headphones then now's the time to get that basket to checkout.
Amazon does offer an interesting 0% credit option, however, so with these you could pay £32.29 a month for five months and spread the payment – without paying a penny more than the discounted price. That'd be my way of buying these, if I was in the market for more headphones.
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Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
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