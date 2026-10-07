The "world's first" Freely box has plummeted to its lowest price yet – but you only have hours left to get the deal

I was very impressed by the Netgem Pleio when it first arrived a couple of Christmases ago. The world's first Freely box not only gives you free streaming access to more than 70 major UK TV channels – including the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and 5 – it is a fully-featured Android TV streamer, so can access 100s of apps too.

It's also been upgraded several times since then, so offers and even smoother, more content rich experience. And with its Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offer, the Pleio represents even better value for money than ever.

Save 15% Netgem Pleio: was £99 now £84.14 at Amazon You can save 15% on the Pleio, which includes a remote and wireless gamepad to play cloud games without a console. But perhaps its biggest selling point is that it gives you access to the biggest UK TV channels for free, thanks to supporting Freely.

We've seen a few other Freely TV boxes since the Pleio launched, but it's still one of the very best. Indeed, the recently-released Vodafone TV uses the same Netgem platform, so you are getting a system that is rapidly growing and improving.

Capable of outputting 4K HDR (Dolby Vision) video over HDMI, as well as up to Dolby Atmos sound, the Pleio puck (as it's more accurately known), runs on the latest version of Android TV. That means you can download 100s of apps from the Google Play Store, including all of the major streaming services.

You also get 12-months of Pleio Extra – Netgem's subscription service that adds access to more than 300 cloud games and an extra 150+ channels to stream live.

The Freely front-end is the device's real star, though. It gives you more than 70 UK TV channels to stream, or you can scroll through the electronic programme guide and catch-up on shows and movies you might have missed by just clicking on them. The service opens the relevant streaming app, such as BBC iPlayer or ITVX.

The puck is also super small, so is easy to hide in an AV cabinet, so at just £84.14 with no extra enforced costs, it's a real bargain. Just note two things: the deal is exclusive to Prime members, although you can sign up for a 30-day trial for free; and the Prime Big Deal Days sale ends at midnight tonight (7 October 2026), so you need to be quick off the draw to get this price. Good luck.