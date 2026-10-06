My favourite open-ear running headphones are cheaper for a limited time

Earlier this year I got acquainted with Shokz's latest and most comfortable open-ear earbuds, the OpenDots 2 – and they're a 5-star smash.
Now, as part of Amazon's Prime sale this October, those super-comfortable running earbuds are now lower-priced than ever before, dropping 15% from their asking price.
Check out the OpenDots 2 deal on Amazon
These earbuds are ideal for running, as they're completely open – to the point you'll forget you're wearing them – without blocking out any surrounding sound, thus enhancing your safety.
It's only been a handful of months since the OpenDots 2 launch, so this discount is the first the product has ever had.
If you're in the market for open-ear 'buds, in order to hear the world around you, I can think of none more comfortable.
As is often the case with Amazon's sales, this is a time-limited promotion, as the latest Prime deals run until the very end of tomorrow, Wednesday 7 October. So if you're looking to buy, don't hesitate beyond then.
What sets the OpenDots 2 apart from the mounting competition in this space is what I described as "supremely comfortable fit – without disturbing your inner ear canal". That's why they're ideal for workouts.
The sound remains surprisingly solid, though, with decent bass levels delivered – assuming you're not in a super-noisy environment anyway, as that's a limitation of this 'bud type.
You won't get any noise-cancelling or suchlike features here, as that's the opposite of an open-ear design. But you will get enhanced safety by being always aware of your surroundings – without needing to forego your playlist or podcast listening session.
Shokz has gone to town with this Amazon promotion, as far more of its products than just the OpenDots 2 have discounts – check out the full Shokz Store on Amazon for the full rundown.
So whether you're looking for bone-conduction running headphones, or smaller and more affordable clip-on types, there's an option for everyone in this sale.
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Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
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