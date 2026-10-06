My favourite open-ear running headphones are cheaper for a limited time

Earlier this year I got acquainted with Shokz's latest and most comfortable open-ear earbuds, the OpenDots 2 – and they're a 5-star smash.

Now, as part of Amazon's Prime sale this October, those super-comfortable running earbuds are now lower-priced than ever before, dropping 15% from their asking price.

Check out the OpenDots 2 deal on Amazon

These earbuds are ideal for running, as they're completely open – to the point you'll forget you're wearing them – without blocking out any surrounding sound, thus enhancing your safety.

Save 15% (£27) Shokz OpenDots 2 : was £179 now £152 at Amazon It's only been a handful of months since the OpenDots 2 launch, so this discount is the first the product has ever had. If you're in the market for open-ear 'buds, in order to hear the world around you, I can think of none more comfortable.

As is often the case with Amazon's sales, this is a time-limited promotion, as the latest Prime deals run until the very end of tomorrow, Wednesday 7 October. So if you're looking to buy, don't hesitate beyond then.

What sets the OpenDots 2 apart from the mounting competition in this space is what I described as "supremely comfortable fit – without disturbing your inner ear canal". That's why they're ideal for workouts.

The sound remains surprisingly solid, though, with decent bass levels delivered – assuming you're not in a super-noisy environment anyway, as that's a limitation of this 'bud type.

You won't get any noise-cancelling or suchlike features here, as that's the opposite of an open-ear design. But you will get enhanced safety by being always aware of your surroundings – without needing to forego your playlist or podcast listening session.

Shokz has gone to town with this Amazon promotion, as far more of its products than just the OpenDots 2 have discounts – check out the full Shokz Store on Amazon for the full rundown.

So whether you're looking for bone-conduction running headphones, or smaller and more affordable clip-on types, there's an option for everyone in this sale.