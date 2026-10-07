3 TVs we recommend that are currently discounted

Amazon had hinted that its October Prime Day sale would be littered with TV discounts and, sure enough, here we are with some great cut-price options.
I've been reviewing TVs for many years and will be scouring Amazon's listings during its two-day sale – it's the final day today, Wednesday 7 October, so these prices may change thereafter – to scout out the best buys.
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Whether you're after a big screen, or something smaller and more affordable, there's something here for everyone – as my 'Top 3' pick highlighted below.
T3's Top 3 TV deals:
The biggest of Xiaomi's 'Pro' sets, this 75-inch moster gets the largest of discounts in Amazon's sale, marking it out as the deal to beat if you want a supersize screen.
Amazon's offer includes free setup and removal of your old set, if you so choose – which would normally cost a bunch extra. You can even get it wall-mounted at no extra cost – so long as you provide the bracket.
This QLED panel delivers very good value for money and with this discount it's a veritable bargain. Just don't expect the best viewing angles, given the VA panel type – so one to watch front-on only.
Want something more affordable and smaller, but still with 4K resolution goodness? This is the Amazon model you're looking for!
It's not the lowest-end model in the retailer's range, as you get Ultra-HD and even high dynamic range (HDR) output here – just don't expect it to deliver flagship performance.
Still, it's a great price, and as it's fitted with an HDMI eARC port you'll be able to upgrade with a soundbar at a later date for a more accomplished home cinema setup on the cheap.
If the 75-inch Xiaomi model is too big and you're after a 55-inch set that oozes quality, then Amazon's Mini-LED model was the top-tier release just last year,.
The Mini-LED backlight here means much higher brightness – and HDR, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision high dynamic range types are all supported – for super-bright pictures that'll cut through even well-lit daytime rooms. Great for negating reflections.
Greater colour volume from QLED tech meets a higher refresh rate (to 144Hz), which gamers will love for super-smooth gameplay support. Movies and TV shows will look great too, of course, with this Mini-LED backlight being Amazon's most accurate.
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
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