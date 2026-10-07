With Amazon's October Prime sale in full effect, the deals have come in thick and fast – as it's all over in a matter of hours, at the end of Wednesday 7 October.

I've found plenty of goodies (and bought some items of my own), but I think I've found the best budget laptop deal of the entire sale in Lenovo's mega-discounted Ideapad.

Check out the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 deal on Amazon

While I've already highlighted a must-buy Sonos upgrade for soundbar surround sound and a bunch of decent TV deals, if you're after one of the cheapest of laptops then this Lenovo deal is a veritable bargain.

Lenovo's budget offerings have long been a success in our best budget laptops feature, with this particular model now at a lower price than I've ever seen it before – approaching the half-price marker!

Save 44% (£320) Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3: was £719.99 now £399.99 at Amazon The '14IPH11' coded version of Lenovo's IdeaPad Slim 3 is the Intel Core Ultra 5 model with 16GB RAM, so you know you're getting a decent Windows PC spec here – as there are other far less powerful versions of this laptop. It's got a 14-inch display, slender design, and ample ports to keep your peripherals connected without issue. It comes in a fetching Cosmic Blue finish, giving it a contemporary edge.

It's also very timely, as mere months ago Apple announced the MacBook Neo. I'm massively impressed with that laptop, of course, which I think is ideal for students – but those wanting a Windows machine for a fraction of the price aren't going to be interested.

That's where this £399 offer comes into play. This is Lenovo's bargain basement asking price, really, and in the RAMageddon crisis of now it's rare to find any decent Windows machine at such an asking price.

As we progress into a Googlebook era, competition and consumer choice changes. But those are brand new and pricier at present – again opening the door for a classic Windows machine such as this Lenovo.

Best get a move on, though, as this Amazon sale is over and done with after 23:59 today (Wednesday 7 October), so your buying window for this Windows machine isn't very long...