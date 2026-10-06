The first Googlebooks are here, and one has a surprising launch deal

Plenty of attention might be getting sucked up currently by an explosion of deals as part of Amazon's Big Deal Days event, but don't let that distract from the fact that it's a big week for Google in hardware terms.

Having finally unveiled its Googlebook revolution a couple of weeks ago, the laptops are now starting to actually hit store shelves, and that means launch deals, in some cases. One in particular has caught our eye, and it happens to be the most affordable laptop in the range.

The Acer Chromebook 14 comes in at £999 here in the UK, a price that means Google can tout the whole range as starting below £1,000, handily. While there's no actual discount on that price at launch, Acer is offering a free bundle to early adopters that might well make it worth ordering soon.

Acer Googlebook: £999 at Currys Acer's Googlebook is the only one currently available with a full 2-in-1 design. While they all have touchscreens, this one can be converted into tablet mode, which makes it pretty different to the rest of the range!

The deal here is slightly convoluted, though. Basically, buy your Acer Chromebook 14, get it delivered and set it up. Register the laptop with Acer on its website, and you'll be able to claim your rewards bundle, which will be shipped to you. It includes a 100W GaN fast charger, a 5-in-1 USB Type-C hub, an Acer wireless mouse, an extended 3-year warranty and 10 trees planted in your name by Ecologi.

That's a nice little heap of extras, and since Acer's Googlebook doesn't have anything other than USB-C ports, that hub could come in particularly handy.

The laptop looks like a super interesting bit of hardware, from its custom Googlebook OS to the lovely 2.8K OLED 120Hz touchscreen. I've actually been sent a review unit on loan from Acer, so keep your eyes peeled for the T3 verdict coming soon (and it won't be the only Googlebook I test over the next month).