Of the dozens of TVs we review a year here at T3, when it comes to Amazon's best sets there's a theme in those reviews that's my biggest problem with its own-brand TVs.
You already know what I'm going to say: the price. Savvily, however, Amazon has once again just cut the pricing of its Ember TV line – from budget basic to top-tier flagship – with almost half price off some of the sets.
Check out Amazon's Ember TV deals here
It's all part of Amazon Prime Day (technically Big Deals Days) – which runs today and tomorrow (Tuesday 6 to Wednesday 7 October 2026 – and echoes the pricing of the previous Prime Day sale once more.
So just what can you get? Here are my two picks: a 43-inch low-priced 4K model and a higher-end 65-inch model, that brings even greater brightness to the party.
This isn't the entry-level floor from Amazon, as you still get 4K resolution and HDR10+ high dynamic range compatibility (no Dolby Vision, though).
It's able to refresh at 60Hz, so next-gen gamers might want something more, but for TV shows and movies it's perfectly adept – and even fitted with HDMI eARC so you can easily upgrade sound with a soundbar later on.
As an LED model, there's ample brightness – hence the HDR feature – without going near to flagship levels of backlight accuracy (so expect some greys rather than pure blacks).
Go to the very top of Amazon's TV scale and you get a very well-kitted-out piece of kit indeed. Here in its 55-inch scale, but up to 75-inch is available (also at a discount).
The Mini-LED backlight means much higher brightness – and HDR, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision high dynamic range types are all supported – for searingly bright pictures that'll cut through even in well-lit daytime rooms.
Greater colour volume from QLED tech meets a higher refresh rate (to 144Hz), which gamers will love for super-smooth gameplay. Movies and TV shows will look great too, of course, with this Mini-LED backlight being Amazon's most accurate.
There's a lot of choice when it comes to buying the best TVs of today, though. From Xiaomi to TCL, Hisense to Haier, there are a lot of big-scale budget options to consider.
While TCL's C7K is our go-to high-end yet affordable pick most of the time, this Amazon price drop on its Mini-LED set might make your purchase decision even more of a conundrum – as the Amazon model is more keenly priced.
All Amazon sets also run Fire TV, which is a great interface whether or not you watch much on Amazon Prime. It caters for the UK catch-up channels, Netflix, Disney+, the lot, all direct from the interface.
So if you've been looking for a TV but the biggest problem has been the price, then Amazon has now fixed that in this Prime deal. Whether it's a winter upgrade, a second room purchase, or a bigger screen blowout – there are many options across the range.
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
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