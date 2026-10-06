Of the dozens of TVs we review a year here at T3, when it comes to Amazon's best sets there's a theme in those reviews that's my biggest problem with its own-brand TVs.

You already know what I'm going to say: the price. Savvily, however, Amazon has once again just cut the pricing of its Ember TV line – from budget basic to top-tier flagship – with almost half price off some of the sets.

Check out Amazon's Ember TV deals here

It's all part of Amazon Prime Day (technically Big Deals Days) – which runs today and tomorrow (Tuesday 6 to Wednesday 7 October 2026 – and echoes the pricing of the previous Prime Day sale once more.

So just what can you get? Here are my two picks: a 43-inch low-priced 4K model and a higher-end 65-inch model, that brings even greater brightness to the party.

Save 47% (£200) Amazon Ember 4-Series TV – 43-inch: was £429 now £229 at Amazon This isn't the entry-level floor from Amazon, as you still get 4K resolution and HDR10+ high dynamic range compatibility (no Dolby Vision, though). It's able to refresh at 60Hz, so next-gen gamers might want something more, but for TV shows and movies it's perfectly adept – and even fitted with HDMI eARC so you can easily upgrade sound with a soundbar later on. As an LED model, there's ample brightness – hence the HDR feature – without going near to flagship levels of backlight accuracy (so expect some greys rather than pure blacks).

Save 29% (£250) Amazon Ember Mini-LED TV – 55-inch: was £849 now £599 at Amazon Go to the very top of Amazon's TV scale and you get a very well-kitted-out piece of kit indeed. Here in its 55-inch scale, but up to 75-inch is available (also at a discount). The Mini-LED backlight means much higher brightness – and HDR, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision high dynamic range types are all supported – for searingly bright pictures that'll cut through even in well-lit daytime rooms. Greater colour volume from QLED tech meets a higher refresh rate (to 144Hz), which gamers will love for super-smooth gameplay. Movies and TV shows will look great too, of course, with this Mini-LED backlight being Amazon's most accurate.

There's a lot of choice when it comes to buying the best TVs of today, though. From Xiaomi to TCL, Hisense to Haier, there are a lot of big-scale budget options to consider.

While TCL's C7K is our go-to high-end yet affordable pick most of the time, this Amazon price drop on its Mini-LED set might make your purchase decision even more of a conundrum – as the Amazon model is more keenly priced.

All Amazon sets also run Fire TV, which is a great interface whether or not you watch much on Amazon Prime. It caters for the UK catch-up channels, Netflix, Disney+, the lot, all direct from the interface.

So if you've been looking for a TV but the biggest problem has been the price, then Amazon has now fixed that in this Prime deal. Whether it's a winter upgrade, a second room purchase, or a bigger screen blowout – there are many options across the range.